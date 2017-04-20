Europa League wrap: Extra time times three as semis set

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League semifinals are set, as Lyon, Ajax, and Celta Vigo join Manchester United to make an attractive quartet aiming for Sweden.

Besiktas 2-1 (3-3 agg., PKs) Lyon

After 12 successful penalty kicks, Lyon’s Anthony Lopes dove to his right and made the first stop of penalty kicks, but Christophe Jallet sent his effort over the bar to send it to an eighth round. But Lopes stopped Matej Mitrovic to give captain Maxime Gonalons his winning moment.

Anderson Talisca scored both of Besiktas’ goals leading up to kicks, with Alexandre Lacazette nabbing Lyon’s goal after a 2-1 first leg in France.

Manchester United 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Anderlecht — RECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men were dominant, but finishing was at a premium and Anderlecht found several chances against United’s bandaged back line. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the second-straight leg, while Anderlecht’s goal came courtesy of Sofiane Hanni before Marcus Rashford nabbed a deserved winner.

Schalke 3-2 (3-4 agg.) Ajax

Ajax’s two-goal lead was erased in a four-minute second half span, but the real fireworks started in extra time. Daniel Caligiuri scored to give Schalke a 3-2 aggregate lead, but Nick Viergever netted in the 111th minute before Amin Younes nabbed another in the 120th.

Genk 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Celta Vigo

Ugandan forward Pione Sisto scored in the 63rd minute to give La Liga’s side a two-goal aggregate advantage, and Leandro Trossard’s 67th minute answer was left waiting for a partner as Celta Vigo held on for a semifinal berth.

