Listing the top snubs for PFA Team of the Year

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

The PFA’s Team of the Year for 2016-17 in the Premier League was announced on Thursday and there were some notable absentees.

Remember: this XI is put together after each PL player votes for his XI in a 4-4-2 formation. So, it is the players who vote for this team and therefore it may not be the most accurate representation of the top players in each position.

Here is the PFA Team of the Season in full with David De Gea and Eden Hazard both named in the team of the fourth time in the past five seasons, while Harry Kane gets the nod for a third-straight campaign.

Below is a look at the biggest snubs, as plenty of people are particularly disappointed with the inclusion of Gary Cahill and De Gea.

Hugo Lloris – It seemed to be a toss up between Lloris and De Gea and the Tottenham goalkeeper has marshaled the best defense in the PL while also always looking calm and composed. In the 2-2 draw at Man City he had a rare lapse of concentration but apart from that he’s been flawless.

Tom Heaton – Maybe because he plays for Burnley but Heaton has been superb not only with his shot-stopping but also his leadership as the Clarets’ captain. When you look around the league at top goalkeepers, only De Gea, Lloris and Thibaut Courtois are ahead of him.

Toby Alderweireld – Perhaps the most puzzling absentee, Alderweireld has been an absolute rock at the heart of Spurs’ defense and he makes everything looks so easy. Good on the ball, powerful in the air and never puts a foot wrong, I thought Alderweireld would be a lock for this XI.

Jan Vertonghen – See above. Alongside his Belgian teammate Alderweireld they’ve formed a formidable partnership with the only reason I can think of for them both being left out is some time on the sidelines through injury. Still, their teammate Danny Rose has missed a large chunk of the season and he’s still been included. Bizarre.

Cesar Azpilicueta – He has arguably been Chelsea’s best defender all season long but David Luiz and Gary Cahill have been picked ahead of him. A real head-scratcher but maybe this is because he’s played at wing back as well as the right-sided center back in a 3-4-3 formation? Still, the Spaniard deserves to be in this team.

Ander Herrera – The only other Manchester United player alongside De Gea and Zlatan who deserves a shout. So consistent all season and Mourinho’s general in midfield. Kante gets in ahead of him though.

David Silva – Anybody who has watched City regularly this season can tell you Silva has been the hub of Guardiola’s team. His genius is often overlooked.

Christian Eriksen – Has the most assists in the PL and Pochettino called him Spurs’ “special one” in recent weeks. Should he be in ahead of Dele Alli?

Alexis Sanchez – The Arsenal forward has been in fine form for most of this season despite his, and Arsene Wenger‘s, future up in the air. The Chilean star is up for the PFA Player of the Year award but didn’t do enough to go in ahead of Lukaku, Kane, Hazard or Mane. Maybe should’ve pushed Mane out of the XI but a very close call.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Again, another player who is up for the PFA Player of the Year but wasn’t selected in this team. Ibrahimovic has scored big goals at big moments for United but the veteran has missed some really good chances throughout the season. Maybe that’s why his peers thought the clinical duo of Kane and Lukaku deserved it more.

Mourinho gushes over goal-scoring hero Rashford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho doesn’t hesitate to be critical, which makes his glowing praise of Marcus Rashford shine even brighter.

Rashford nabbed the decisive goal as Manchester United beat Anderlecht 2-1 to qualify for the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday, and the 19-year-old was neither fazed by the spotlight nor the pressure that came with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the match with injury.

Mourinho, who’s heaped public advise on fellow youngster Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, sure loves his teenage match winner.

From the BBC:

“You speak about his qualities and they are fantastic. But mentality he is excellent. He hadn’t scored since September, some players don’t understand what I want but Marcus I trust. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t score – he is fantastic in his effort and attitude.”

Mourinho also offered an update on injured players Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, saying he’ll wait for the tests but it seems “fairly negative”. He said United still won’t put its entire focus on the Europa League until the Premier League’s Top Four becomes impossible.

United will face either Celta Vigo, Lyon, or Ajax in the semifinals, and learns its opponent Friday morning. The semis legs are May 4 and 11.

Europa League wrap: Extra time times three as semis set

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

The UEFA Europa League semifinals are set, as Lyon, Ajax, and Celta Vigo join Manchester United to make an attractive quartet aiming for Sweden.

Besiktas 2-1 (3-3 agg., PKs) Lyon

After 12 successful penalty kicks, Lyon’s Anthony Lopes dove to his right and made the first stop of penalty kicks, but Christophe Jallet sent his effort over the bar to send it to an eighth round. But Lopes stopped Matej Mitrovic to give captain Maxime Gonalons his winning moment.

Anderson Talisca scored both of Besiktas’ goals leading up to kicks, with Alexandre Lacazette nabbing Lyon’s goal after a 2-1 first leg in France.

Manchester United 2-1 (3-2 agg.) AnderlechtRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men were dominant, but finishing was at a premium and Anderlecht found several chances against United’s bandaged back line. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the second-straight leg, while Anderlecht’s goal came courtesy of Sofiane Hanni before Marcus Rashford nabbed a deserved winner.

Schalke 3-2 (3-4 agg.) Ajax

Ajax’s two-goal lead was erased in a four-minute second half span, but the real fireworks started in extra time. Daniel Caligiuri scored to give Schalke a 3-2 aggregate lead, but Nick Viergever netted in the 111th minute before Amin Younes nabbed another in the 120th.

Genk 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Celta Vigo

Ugandan forward Pione Sisto scored in the 63rd minute to give La Liga’s side a two-goal aggregate advantage, and Leandro Trossard’s 67th minute answer was left waiting for a partner as Celta Vigo held on for a semifinal berth.

Rampant Rashford slots Man Utd to UEL semis; Zlatan hurt

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
  • Mkhitaryan strikes again
  • Rojo, Zlatan hurt
  • Hanni levels tie
  • Rampant Rashford wins it

Marcus Rashford scored a deserved and decisive goal as dominant Manchester United needed extra time at Old Trafford to beat Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Tied 1-1 after the first leg in Belgium, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his second of the tie to give United an early lead before Sofiane Hanni forced extra time with an equalizer.

Jesse Lingard provided the match’s first threat, and Leander Dendoncker tempted the goal at the other end as both teams sought early control.

United broke through in the 10th minute, as Marcus Rashford benefited from his blocked cross returning to his feet. He was given two bounces to settle it, and Mkhitaryan hit a perfect shot past Anderlecht keeper Ruben.

Youri Tielemans saw a yellow card soon after for taking down a lively Rashford.

Ruben then poked a Paul Pogba shot over the bar for a corner before making a flying save on Jesse Lingard. United was ready.

Anderlecht got successive beneficial calls from the referee in the build-up to its equalizer. Hanni cleaned up a mess in the box after Tielemans struck the bar from outside the 18.

Rashford, 19, then roasted Dennis Appiah before forcing Ruben into conceding corner as United worked to reclaim the lead. Luke Shaw saw a shot collected by Ruben in the 40th minute.

Anderlecht should’ve been up in the 48th minute, but Lukasz Teodorczyk took far too long with his breakaway and Antonio Valencia was able to slide and force a corner kick that led to nothing.

At the other end, Lingard’s intra-six slide just missed proper contact on Shaw’s terrific cutback.

Rashford beat Ruben on a 1v1 run break, but couldn’t catch the goal from an acute angle after being closed down by Appiah. Moments later, a ball fell for Ibrahimovic in front of goal, but the Swede was seemed uncharacteristically offguard and hit his low shot at Ruben.

The chances kept coming, especially for Rashford. In a sense it was a microcosm of their season: Clearly better than the opposition, but finish missing.

United then lost Ibrahimovic in stoppage time.

Rashford sent a rabona cross to the back post, and Pogba had a bicycle kick saved off the line by an Anderlecht defender.

The chances kept coming, with Fellaini unable to head on target off a corner kick.

Pogba had a goal pulled back when Fellaini was whistled for an over-the-back foul.

Tielemans cranked a shot that Romero spilled forward and collected as the first period of extra time came to a close.

That’s when Rashford struck, calmly maneuvering to strike a low left footed shot home.

It wasn’t over, as Romero had to act quickly to defy Frank Acheampong’s header in the 116th minute.

Martial was offside in a late bid to make it 3-1.

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves match with leg injury

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered what could be a serious knee injury at the end of the second half between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday.

United’s leading scorer went down in a heap and left the match in stoppage time, his knee extending awkwardly upon landing on the pitch.

[ MORE: Rojo injured ]

Anthony Martial replaced the big Swede, and Ibrahimovic joins Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo as Red Devils on the mend.

Updates when we have them…