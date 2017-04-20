More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mourinho gushes over goal-scoring hero Rashford

Apr 20, 2017

Jose Mourinho doesn’t hesitate to be critical, which makes his glowing praise of Marcus Rashford shine even brighter.

Rashford nabbed the decisive goal as Manchester United beat Anderlecht 2-1 to qualify for the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday, and the 19-year-old was neither fazed by the spotlight nor the pressure that came with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the match with injury.

Mourinho, who’s heaped public advise on fellow youngster Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, sure loves his teenage match winner.

From the BBC:

“You speak about his qualities and they are fantastic. But mentality he is excellent. He hadn’t scored since September, some players don’t understand what I want but Marcus I trust. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t score – he is fantastic in his effort and attitude.”

Mourinho also offered an update on injured players Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, saying he’ll wait for the tests but it seems “fairly negative”. He said United still won’t put its entire focus on the Europa League until the Premier League’s Top Four becomes impossible.

United will face either Celta Vigo, Lyon, or Ajax in the semifinals, and learns its opponent Friday morning. The semis legs are May 4 and 11.

Europa League wrap: Extra time times three as semis set

Apr 20, 2017

The UEFA Europa League semifinals are set, as Lyon, Ajax, and Celta Vigo join Manchester United to make an attractive quartet aiming for Sweden.

Besiktas 2-1 (3-3 agg., PKs) Lyon

After 12 successful penalty kicks, Lyon’s Anthony Lopes dove to his right and made the first stop of penalty kicks, but Christophe Jallet sent his effort over the bar to send it to an eighth round. But Lopes stopped Matej Mitrovic to give captain Maxime Gonalons his winning moment.

Anderson Talisca scored both of Besiktas’ goals leading up to kicks, with Alexandre Lacazette nabbing Lyon’s goal after a 2-1 first leg in France.

Manchester United 2-1 (3-2 agg.) AnderlechtRECAP

Jose Mourinho’s men were dominant, but finishing was at a premium and Anderlecht found several chances against United’s bandaged back line. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the second-straight leg, while Anderlecht’s goal came courtesy of Sofiane Hanni before Marcus Rashford nabbed a deserved winner.

Schalke 3-2 (3-4 agg.) Ajax

Ajax’s two-goal lead was erased in a four-minute second half span, but the real fireworks started in extra time. Daniel Caligiuri scored to give Schalke a 3-2 aggregate lead, but Nick Viergever netted in the 111th minute before Amin Younes nabbed another in the 120th.

Genk 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Celta Vigo

Ugandan forward Pione Sisto scored in the 63rd minute to give La Liga’s side a two-goal aggregate advantage, and Leandro Trossard’s 67th minute answer was left waiting for a partner as Celta Vigo held on for a semifinal berth.

Rampant Rashford slots Man Utd to UEL semis; Zlatan hurt

Apr 20, 2017
  • Mkhitaryan strikes again
  • Rojo, Zlatan hurt
  • Hanni levels tie
  • Rampant Rashford wins it

Marcus Rashford scored a deserved and decisive goal as dominant Manchester United needed extra time at Old Trafford to beat Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Tied 1-1 after the first leg in Belgium, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his second of the tie to give United an early lead before Sofiane Hanni forced extra time with an equalizer.

Jesse Lingard provided the match’s first threat, and Leander Dendoncker tempted the goal at the other end as both teams sought early control.

United broke through in the 10th minute, as Marcus Rashford benefited from his blocked cross returning to his feet. He was given two bounces to settle it, and Mkhitaryan hit a perfect shot past Anderlecht keeper Ruben.

Youri Tielemans saw a yellow card soon after for taking down a lively Rashford.

Ruben then poked a Paul Pogba shot over the bar for a corner before making a flying save on Jesse Lingard. United was ready.

Anderlecht got successive beneficial calls from the referee in the build-up to its equalizer. Hanni cleaned up a mess in the box after Tielemans struck the bar from outside the 18.

Rashford, 19, then roasted Dennis Appiah before forcing Ruben into conceding corner as United worked to reclaim the lead. Luke Shaw saw a shot collected by Ruben in the 40th minute.

Anderlecht should’ve been up in the 48th minute, but Lukasz Teodorczyk took far too long with his breakaway and Antonio Valencia was able to slide and force a corner kick that led to nothing.

At the other end, Lingard’s intra-six slide just missed proper contact on Shaw’s terrific cutback.

Rashford beat Ruben on a 1v1 run break, but couldn’t catch the goal from an acute angle after being closed down by Appiah. Moments later, a ball fell for Ibrahimovic in front of goal, but the Swede was seemed uncharacteristically offguard and hit his low shot at Ruben.

The chances kept coming, especially for Rashford. In a sense it was a microcosm of their season: Clearly better than the opposition, but finish missing.

United then lost Ibrahimovic in stoppage time.

Rashford sent a rabona cross to the back post, and Pogba had a bicycle kick saved off the line by an Anderlecht defender.

The chances kept coming, with Fellaini unable to head on target off a corner kick.

Pogba had a goal pulled back when Fellaini was whistled for an over-the-back foul.

Tielemans cranked a shot that Romero spilled forward and collected as the first period of extra time came to a close.

That’s when Rashford struck, calmly maneuvering to strike a low left footed shot home.

It wasn’t over, as Romero had to act quickly to defy Frank Acheampong’s header in the 116th minute.

Martial was offside in a late bid to make it 3-1.

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves match with leg injury

Apr 20, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered what could be a serious knee injury at the end of the second half between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday.

United’s leading scorer went down in a heap and left the match in stoppage time, his knee extending awkwardly upon landing on the pitch.

Anthony Martial replaced the big Swede, and Ibrahimovic joins Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo as Red Devils on the mend.

Updates when we have them…

Top Premier League Story Lines: Relegation race running hot

Apr 20, 2017

Forget five story lines, as the Premier League has just six matches altogether this weekend thanks to the FA Cup semifinals.

With the semifinalists all being PL powers, the focus will largely be on the relegation race aside from three Top Seven sides looking to put pressure on Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Can Man Utd overcome short turnaround to keep up Top Four push?
Burnley vs. Manchester United — 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday

Defender-depleted Manchester United was home for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League second leg, which is the only blessing of a midweek match before a trip to Turf Moor to take on a Clarets side who is much better at home. The Red Devils control their Top Four destiny, but dropping a point would lend an advantage of both Liverpool and Man City while opening things up for Arsenal.

United will be keen to avenge the draw at Old Trafford which saw Tom Heaton making like Superman, nearly shattering his arm in a sublime save on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Palace seeks to be influential at both ends of table
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Crystal Palace’s rise out of the drop zone has shaken up the Top Four a bit, too. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend have helped the Eagles to April wins over Chelsea and Arsenal, and will hope to add Liverpool’s name to the list. Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are two points clear of fourth place Man City and six ahead of fifth place Manchester United, but have would drop out of the Top Four if the aforementioned clubs win their matches-in-hand the rest of the way. Lost points would hit hard.

Cherries aim to put relegation in rear view mirror
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth opens the day seven points clear of the drop with five matches to play, and a win would lift the Cherries well above the fray. Boro would just like to see safety, sitting six points shy of 17th.

Can Tigers keep up safety pace?
Hull City vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

While the unexpected is possible during the stretch run, the final relegation slot will likely come down to Hull and Swansea. Marco Silva’s Tigers are two points ahead of Swans and just need to maintain that pace barring a miraculous run from Boro. The next obstacle is a Watford side which has claimed three wins in four, the lone setback coming against the rolling Spurs.

Swans looking for any sign of life from the Liberty Stadium

Swansea City vs. Stoke City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

One point from six matches does not make a successful relegation fight, and Paul Clement‘s side has lost to four lower tier sides since beating Burnley on March 4. Swansea have showed relegation form playing defense-first under Francesco Guidolin, throwing attack-first on Bob Bradley‘s watch, and now in a variety of ways under Clement. Maybe it’s the players?

Will Toffees be able to make improbable run to fifth?
West Ham United vs. Everton — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees can been fairly consistent in piling up points, except when it comes to the teams above it. That’s what is keeping Everton from being a real threat to the Top Four. West Ham is not above Everton, and would love to hit a reset button on the entire season. No way the Toffees foul this up, even on the road, right?