PFA Team of the Year announced for 2016-17 season

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced for the 2016-17 season.

Four players each from Chelsea and Tottenham made the XI, with one player from Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United making up the side.

United’s David De Gea is in goal, with Chelsea defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill the two center backs and Tottenham’s full backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker completing the defense.

In midfield Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante and Tottenham’s Dele Alli are in the middle with Liverpool’s top scorer Sadio Mane and Chelsea star Eden Hazard out wide. Up top are the two leading goalscorers in the PL with Everton’s Romelu Lukaku joined by Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The team is made up by votes from all of the players in the Premier League, as each player selects their best XI in a 4-4-2 formation.

Below is the PFA Team of the Year in full.