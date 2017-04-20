Report: Michael Keane to leave Burnley this summer

Michael Keane will leave Burnley this summer, according to Sky Sports in the UK.

Keane, 24, has just over 12 months left on his current deal at Turf Moor and it is believed he will not sign a new deal with the Clarets this summer.

The former Manchester United defender has excelled for Burnley this season (laying in all 33 Premier League games) and earned his first call-up to the England national team in March, playing against Germany in a friendly and Lithuania in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Last summer and again in January, Keane was linked with a move to a whole host of clubs and it is believed Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea will all be interested in a move for Keane this summer.

Where would be the best fit for the powerful central defender who has also shown plenty of poise on the ball?

It seems like Everton or Liverpool would be ideal clubs for him to not only become a regular straight away but to also lead their defenses. In Liverpool’s case they currently have three central defenders in Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan but Keane would almost certainly start alongside Lovren or Matip if he arrived at Anfield. The same could be said if he switches to Goodison Park with veteran defenders Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams, plus Ramiro Funes Mori and Matthew Pennington around.

Tottenham look set for defenders so Keane may look elsewhere, plus Chelsea have plenty of options in Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake waiting in the wings despite John Terry leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Keane’s ability to play in a back three, as he did for England against Germany last month, proves that he could be a good fit for Antonio Conte‘s prefered 3-4-3 formation though.

Manchester United is an intriguing option given the fact that Keane came up through their academy, was born near Manchester and perhaps feels like he has unfinished business at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has mixed and matched his central defenders throughout this season with Eric Bailly perhaps the only center back really impressing throughout. The futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all appear to be a little up in the air due to injury and shaky displays throughout this season, although Rojo has improved drastically in recent months.

Keane will have many, many options this summer as Burnley will have to cash in on him with just 12 months left on his contract.

