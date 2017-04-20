Tianjin Quanjian offering Diego Costa wild post-tax salary

Diego Costa is going to be a rich man if he opts for a move to China, according to Sky Sports.
Tianjin Quanjian is willing to offer Costa the equivalent of $813,000 per week after taxes in order to lure him from Chelsea.
For comparison’s sake, Costa’s current contract pays him about $192,000 per week and runs through 2019.
Now there’s always the question of how much money really matters to a human being, but that’s a heck of a lot of dough to turn down for a striker who will turn 29 in October. From Sky Sports:
The Chinese Super League club tried to sign Costa during the January window, but their owner Shu Yuhui has confirmed that talks to take Costa to China are still continuing.
The Blues reportedly turned down a $103 million offer for the mercurial and powerful striker in January, and a summer fee could again approach that figure. They could split that figure on a pair of replacement options and hope it works, or go all out for a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.
And if Chelsea doesn’t want to sell him, Costa could sit out any period of time and make the money back in a quarter of that period.
He gone? He gone.
Few people truly believe Spurs will catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title, but that’s not what Power Rankings are about, are they?
Not to us. Our PLPR’s have always been about how a team’s current form melds into their overall season, and that just may be enough for us to put a new team up top for the first time in a while.
That’s if we don’t change our mind by the time we finish filling out the chart…
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (20)
|
|Sunderland: Stewing on their plight through the weekend, and daydreaming of burying derby mates Middlesbrough next time out.
|
|19 (19)
|
|Middlesbrough: Single-handedly making the argument for offense, Boro’s decent defense hasn’t been helped nearly enough by those outside of Alvaro Negredo.
|
|18 (18)
|
|Swansea City: Guidolin goes defense? Swans lose. Bradley goes for broke? Swans lose. Clement tries a bunch of things? Swans show signs of life for a bit… but only a bit. Swans lose.
|
|17 (16)
|
|Hull City: #BeTwoPointsBetterThanSwansea doesn’t go great on a shirt or a Tweet, but it’s the strategy.
|
|16 (15)
|
|West Ham United: Need a summer of rest and a transfer window in a bad way.
|
|15 (13)
|
|Bournemouth: After a 3-week gauntlet of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs, “Home to Boro” probably looks amazing on the fixture list.
|
|14 (14)
|
|Burnley: If there was a home Champions League (6th best record), Burnley would be headed for Europe. Only problem? The Clarets are two losses away from a winless season away from Turf Moor.
|
|T-11 (12)
|
|Crystal Palace: Tip of the cap to ol’ Sam Allardyce. We just wish he was willing to take a little bit of credit.
|
|T-11 (9)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: “ALRIGHT BOYS, WE’RE GONNA GET TO 40 POINTS OR SO, THEN WE’LL DISTRIBUTE POINTS TO EVERYONE ELSE THE REST OF THE WAY. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” Tony Pulis in August, probably.
|
|T-11 (17)
|
|Stoke City: Finally back in the win column, Stoke rises
|
|10 (10)
|
|Leicester City: With the Champions League era over, can we all agree that Leicester, unfettered by Europe, will probably win the league next season? Arsenal’s next.
|
|9 (7)
|
|Southampton: Man City loss reminds us that Virgil Van Dijk was really important.
|
|8 (11)
|
|Watford: Winners of three-in-four and that loss came to Spurs, who look capable of outracing a fighter jet right now.
|
|7 (8)
|
|Arsenal: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are the main reasons the Gunners aren’t comfortably seventh or worse.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Everton: We know the Toffees can dust the lower half of the table, but they really need to beat Chelsea or Arsenal in the run-in to engender any Top Four confidence for next season.
|
|5 (4)
|
|Liverpool: Quietly (?) unbeaten in seven.
|
|4 (6)
|
|Manchester City: For the first time since their red-hot start, City is starting to consistently show what a Pep Guardiola team can be in the Premier League. Will summer reinforcements allow them to do it for a full year?
|
|T-2 (3)
|
|Manchester United: Still have not lost in league play since October 23rd.
|
|T-2 (1)
|
|Chelsea: Yes, they are going to win the league. No, we wouldn’t pick them on a neutral field against Spurs right now. Yes, they’ll probably prove us wrong at Wembley this weekend.
|
|1 (2)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: The best team going right now, just too late to make a difference to the title fight. Probably. Right?
Carli Lloyd won’t bite when it comes to the juicy topic of her Manchester City side matching up against USWNT teammate Alex Morgan and Lyon in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal.
The first leg is Saturday in Manchester before a visit to Decines on April 29. The winner gets a berth in the June 1 final against the winner of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
And despite the tantalizing subplot of Lloyd being pitted against her free-scoring American teammate, the 34-year-old winner of the 2016 FIFA Best Player Award isn’t taking the bait.
From Man City’s site:
“I only compete against myself,” she stated. “It’s the way I’ve approached my entire career.
“Alex is on the other squad but I’m competing against my last performance and worrying about what we can focus on. If we stick to that, we’ll be alright.”
It’s a busy time for Lloyd’s City, who has an FA Cup final against Birmingham City on May 13 to go with the club’s league schedule. Lloyd wants a treble, and Morgan stands in her way. Game on.
Jose Mourinho doesn’t hesitate to be critical, which makes his glowing praise of Marcus Rashford shine even brighter.
Rashford nabbed the decisive goal as Manchester United beat Anderlecht 2-1 to qualify for the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday, and the 19-year-old was neither fazed by the spotlight nor the pressure that came with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the match with injury.
Mourinho, who’s heaped public advise on fellow youngster Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, sure loves his teenage match winner.
From the BBC:
“You speak about his qualities and they are fantastic. But mentality he is excellent. He hadn’t scored since September, some players don’t understand what I want but Marcus I trust. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t score – he is fantastic in his effort and attitude.”
Mourinho also offered an update on injured players Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, saying he’ll wait for the tests but it seems “fairly negative”. He said United still won’t put its entire focus on the Europa League until the Premier League’s Top Four becomes impossible.
United will face either Celta Vigo, Lyon, or Ajax in the semifinals, and learns its opponent Friday morning. The semis legs are May 4 and 11.
The UEFA Europa League semifinals are set, as Lyon, Ajax, and Celta Vigo join Manchester United to make an attractive quartet aiming for Sweden.
Besiktas 2-1 (3-3 agg., PKs) Lyon
After 12 successful penalty kicks, Lyon’s Anthony Lopes dove to his right and made the first stop of penalty kicks, but Christophe Jallet sent his effort over the bar to send it to an eighth round. But Lopes stopped Matej Mitrovic to give captain Maxime Gonalons his winning moment.
Anderson Talisca scored both of Besiktas’ goals leading up to kicks, with Alexandre Lacazette nabbing Lyon’s goal after a 2-1 first leg in France.
Manchester United 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Anderlecht — RECAP
Jose Mourinho’s men were dominant, but finishing was at a premium and Anderlecht found several chances against United’s bandaged back line. Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the second-straight leg, while Anderlecht’s goal came courtesy of Sofiane Hanni before Marcus Rashford nabbed a deserved winner.
Schalke 3-2 (3-4 agg.) Ajax
Ajax’s two-goal lead was erased in a four-minute second half span, but the real fireworks started in extra time. Daniel Caligiuri scored to give Schalke a 3-2 aggregate lead, but Nick Viergever netted in the 111th minute before Amin Younes nabbed another in the 120th.
Genk 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Celta Vigo
Ugandan forward Pione Sisto scored in the 63rd minute to give La Liga’s side a two-goal aggregate advantage, and Leandro Trossard’s 67th minute answer was left waiting for a partner as Celta Vigo held on for a semifinal berth.