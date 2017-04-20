Tianjin Quanjian offering Diego Costa wild post-tax salary

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Diego Costa is going to be a rich man if he opts for a move to China, according to Sky Sports.

Tianjin Quanjian is willing to offer Costa the equivalent of $813,000 per week after taxes in order to lure him from Chelsea.

For comparison’s sake, Costa’s current contract pays him about $192,000 per week and runs through 2019.

[ MORE: Premier League Power Rankings ]

Now there’s always the question of how much money really matters to a human being, but that’s a heck of a lot of dough to turn down for a striker who will turn 29 in October. From Sky Sports:

The Chinese Super League club tried to sign Costa during the January window, but their owner Shu Yuhui has confirmed that talks to take Costa to China are still continuing.

The Blues reportedly turned down a $103 million offer for the mercurial and powerful striker in January, and a summer fee could again approach that figure. They could split that figure on a pair of replacement options and hope it works, or go all out for a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.

And if Chelsea doesn’t want to sell him, Costa could sit out any period of time and make the money back in a quarter of that period.

He gone? He gone.

Follow @NicholasMendola