Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Top Premier League Story Lines: Relegation race running hot

By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Forget five story lines, as the Premier League has just six matches altogether this weekend thanks to the FA Cup semifinals.

With the semifinalists all being PL powers, the focus will largely be on the relegation race aside from three Top Seven sides looking to put pressure on Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Can Man Utd overcome short turnaround to keep up Top Four push?
Burnley vs. Manchester United — 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday

Defender-depleted Manchester United was home for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League second leg, which is the only blessing of a midweek match before a trip to Turf Moor to take on a Clarets side who is much better at home. The Red Devils control their Top Four destiny, but dropping a point would lend an advantage of both Liverpool and Man City while opening things up for Arsenal.

United will be keen to avenge the draw at Old Trafford which saw Tom Heaton making like Superman, nearly shattering his arm in a sublime save on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Palace seeks to be influential at both ends of table
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Crystal Palace’s rise out of the drop zone has shaken up the Top Four a bit, too. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend have helped the Eagles to April wins over Chelsea and Arsenal, and will hope to add Liverpool’s name to the list. Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are two points clear of fourth place Man City and six ahead of fifth place Manchester United, but have would drop out of the Top Four if the aforementioned clubs win their matches-in-hand the rest of the way. Lost points would hit hard.

Cherries aim to put relegation in rear view mirror
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth opens the day seven points clear of the drop with five matches to play, and a win would lift the Cherries well above the fray. Boro would just like to see safety, sitting six points shy of 17th.

Can Tigers keep up safety pace?
Hull City vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

While the unexpected is possible during the stretch run, the final relegation slot will likely come down to Hull and Swansea. Marco Silva’s Tigers are two points ahead of Swans and just need to maintain that pace barring a miraculous run from Boro. The next obstacle is a Watford side which has claimed three wins in four, the lone setback coming against the rolling Spurs.

Swans looking for any sign of life from the Liberty Stadium

Swansea City vs. Stoke City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

One point from six matches does not make a successful relegation fight, and Paul Clement‘s side has lost to four lower tier sides since beating Burnley on March 4. Swansea have showed relegation form playing defense-first under Francesco Guidolin, throwing attack-first on Bob Bradley‘s watch, and now in a variety of ways under Clement. Maybe it’s the players?

Will Toffees be able to make improbable run to fifth?
West Ham United vs. Everton — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees can been fairly consistent in piling up points, except when it comes to the teams above it. That’s what is keeping Everton from being a real threat to the Top Four. West Ham is not above Everton, and would love to hit a reset button on the entire season. No way the Toffees foul this up, even on the road, right?

Rampant Rashford slots Man Utd to UEL semis; Zlatan hurt

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
  • Mkhitaryan strikes again
  • Rojo, Zlatan hurt
  • Hanni levels tie
  • Rampant Rashford wins it

Marcus Rashford scored a deserved and decisive goal as dominant Manchester United needed extra time at Old Trafford to beat Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Tied 1-1 after the first leg in Belgium, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his second of the tie to give United an early lead before Sofiane Hanni forced extra time with an equalizer.

Jesse Lingard provided the match’s first threat, and Leander Dendoncker tempted the goal at the other end as both teams sought early control.

United broke through in the 10th minute, as Marcus Rashford benefited from his blocked cross returning to his feet. He was given two bounces to settle it, and Mkhitaryan hit a perfect shot past Anderlecht keeper Ruben.

Youri Tielemans saw a yellow card soon after for taking down a lively Rashford.

Ruben then poked a Paul Pogba shot over the bar for a corner before making a flying save on Jesse Lingard. United was ready.

Anderlecht got successive beneficial calls from the referee in the build-up to its equalizer. Hanni cleaned up a mess in the box after Tielemans struck the bar from outside the 18.

Rashford, 19, then roasted Dennis Appiah before forcing Ruben into conceding corner as United worked to reclaim the lead. Luke Shaw saw a shot collected by Ruben in the 40th minute.

Anderlecht should’ve been up in the 48th minute, but Lukasz Teodorczyk took far too long with his breakaway and Antonio Valencia was able to slide and force a corner kick that led to nothing.

At the other end, Lingard’s intra-six slide just missed proper contact on Shaw’s terrific cutback.

Rashford beat Ruben on a 1v1 run break, but couldn’t catch the goal from an acute angle after being closed down by Appiah. Moments later, a ball fell for Ibrahimovic in front of goal, but the Swede was seemed uncharacteristically offguard and hit his low shot at Ruben.

The chances kept coming, especially for Rashford. In a sense it was a microcosm of their season: Clearly better than the opposition, but finish missing.

United then lost Ibrahimovic in stoppage time.

Rashford sent a rabona cross to the back post, and Pogba had a bicycle kick saved off the line by an Anderlecht defender.

The chances kept coming, with Fellaini unable to head on target off a corner kick.

Pogba had a goal pulled back when Fellaini was whistled for an over-the-back foul.

Tielemans cranked a shot that Romero spilled forward and collected as the first period of extra time came to a close.

That’s when Rashford struck, calmly maneuvering to strike a low left footed shot home.

It wasn’t over, as Romero had to act quickly to defy Frank Acheampong’s header in the 116th minute.

Martial was offside in a late bid to make it 3-1.

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves match with leg injury

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered what could be a serious knee injury at the end of the second half between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday.

United’s leading scorer went down in a heap and left the match in stoppage time, his knee extending awkwardly upon landing on the pitch.

Anthony Martial replaced the big Swede, and Ibrahimovic joins Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo as Red Devils on the mend.

Updates when we have them…

Manchester United’s depleted defense loses another cog

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaApr 20, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Marcos Rojo limped off Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Anderlecht on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Argentine tried to continue but could hardly run en route to a 23rd minute exit from the Old Trafford pitch.

United plays Sunday against Burnley, and is already missing Chris Smalling and Phil Jones from its center back corps.

Daley Blind replaced Rojo alongside Eric Bailly. United’s bench was already attack and midfield heavy, with Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, Ashley Young, and Ander Herrera available.

Youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah finish off United’s defender depth on the roster if Rojo is gone for any period of time.

LIVE: Europa League quarterfinals – Man United v. Anderlecht

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Manchester United host Anderlecht at Old Trafford on Thursday with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to seal their spot in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Drawing 1-1 from the first leg after Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s fine finish was canceled out by Leander Dendoncker’s late header, United know a goal early on will all but kill the tie. With a top four finish in the Premier League looking tough to come by, winning the Europa League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as a result seems like the best way for Mourinho’s men to make the UCL next season.

There are some tasty games elsewhere in the Europa League quarterfinal second legs on Thursday with Ajax taking a 2-0 lead across the Dutch border to Schalke, while Lyon lead Besiktas 2-1 with the Turkey outfit having a crucial away goal and Celta Vigo lead Genk 3-2 as they head to Belgium.

You can follow all the action by clicking on the link above, while we will have reaction and roundup of all the Europa League action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League schedule

Manchester United vs. Anderlecht (1-1) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Genk vs. Celta Vigo (2-3) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Schalke vs. Ajax (0-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Besiktas vs Lyon (1-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET