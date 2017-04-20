USWNT’s Lloyd focused on Man City, not showdown with Alex Morgan

Carli Lloyd won’t bite when it comes to the juicy topic of her Manchester City side matching up against USWNT teammate Alex Morgan and Lyon in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal.

The first leg is Saturday in Manchester before a visit to Decines on April 29. The winner gets a berth in the June 1 final against the winner of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

And despite the tantalizing subplot of Lloyd being pitted against her free-scoring American teammate, the 34-year-old winner of the 2016 FIFA Best Player Award isn’t taking the bait.

From Man City’s site:

“I only compete against myself,” she stated. “It’s the way I’ve approached my entire career. “Alex is on the other squad but I’m competing against my last performance and worrying about what we can focus on. If we stick to that, we’ll be alright.”

It’s a busy time for Lloyd’s City, who has an FA Cup final against Birmingham City on May 13 to go with the club’s league schedule. Lloyd wants a treble, and Morgan stands in her way. Game on.

