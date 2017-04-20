Wenger may keep back three against Man City

Arsene Wenger has dropped a hint that he may keep the 3-4-3 formation he used for the first time in 20 years on Monday.

In the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough Wenger, 67, deployed a three-man central defense after a poor run of recent form saw the Gunners lose five of their last nine Premier League games.

Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley, Wenger was asked if he will stick to a back three against Pep Guardiola‘s men despite Shkodran Mustafi being out injured and Rob Holding likely to step in again.

“It’s an option, yes. But what will I do? You will understand, I won’t tell you now,” Wenger said.

Speaking on a range of topics, Wenger also denied he has been talking future transfer targets he will be staying at Arsenal (reports in Germany suggested that the Gunners have agreed to sign free agent Sead Kolasinac and he was told Wenger will be in charge next season).

Wenger also confirmed Jack Wilshere will be back in training in July after suffering a leg fracture while on loan at Bournemouth and said the latest injury for the England midfielder will not impact a decision made about a new contract offered to him.

This Sunday’s semifinal represents the final opportunity for Arsenal to win a trophy this season and although Wenger wouldn’t speak about his future — he said winning the FA Cup will have no influence on if he stays beyond this season — it could also represent his final chance of lifting silverware as Arsenal’s manager.

“What I expect when you go to the semi-final is go to the final,” Wenger said. “It’s a special experience at Wembley. You are focused and highly motivated. We are not at the maximum at our confidence. This is a good opportunity to show how much we are ready to fight and go to final. This is our only chance of a trophy.”

Is it the 10th and final trophy for Arsenal under Wenger though?

