Wenger may keep back three against Man City

Arsene Wenger has dropped a hint that he may keep the 3-4-3 formation he used for the first time in 20 years on Monday.
In the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough Wenger, 67, deployed a three-man central defense after a poor run of recent form saw the Gunners lose five of their last nine Premier League games.
Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley, Wenger was asked if he will stick to a back three against Pep Guardiola‘s men despite Shkodran Mustafi being out injured and Rob Holding likely to step in again.
“It’s an option, yes. But what will I do? You will understand, I won’t tell you now,” Wenger said.
Speaking on a range of topics, Wenger also denied he has been talking future transfer targets he will be staying at Arsenal (reports in Germany suggested that the Gunners have agreed to sign free agent Sead Kolasinac and he was told Wenger will be in charge next season).
Wenger also confirmed Jack Wilshere will be back in training in July after suffering a leg fracture while on loan at Bournemouth and said the latest injury for the England midfielder will not impact a decision made about a new contract offered to him.
This Sunday’s semifinal represents the final opportunity for Arsenal to win a trophy this season and although Wenger wouldn’t speak about his future — he said winning the FA Cup will have no influence on if he stays beyond this season — it could also represent his final chance of lifting silverware as Arsenal’s manager.
“What I expect when you go to the semi-final is go to the final,” Wenger said. “It’s a special experience at Wembley. You are focused and highly motivated. We are not at the maximum at our confidence. This is a good opportunity to show how much we are ready to fight and go to final. This is our only chance of a trophy.”
Is it the 10th and final trophy for Arsenal under Wenger though?
Former Premier League defender Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Thursday and was rushed to hospital but Spurs released a statement on Friday morning confirming that their U-23 coach had died.
The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Leeds, Sheffield United and Glasgow Rangers defender won four caps for England during his career and won the League Cup twice with Villa and once with Boro.
Tributes have poured in for Ehiogu from across the soccer world after his tragic and sudden death. After joining Tottenham in 2014 as a youth team coach, Ehiogu played a big role in the development of plenty of Spurs’ young players who have now broken into the first team.
Aston Villa, where Ehiogu played from 1991 to 2000, will hold a minute’s applause before their derby against Birmingham City this weekend at Villa Park.
MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s appeal to annul the suspension that will keep Neymar from playing in the clasico against Real Madrid was rejected by the Spanish football federation on Thursday.
The federation appeals committee said it was not overturning the two-game suspension handed to Neymar for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss at Malaga on April 8.
The two-match ban was in addition to a one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve after being sent off in Malaga.
Neymar served that suspension last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-2.
In addition to the clasico on Sunday, the Brazilian forward will also miss the Spanish league game against last-place Osasuna on April 26.
Barcelona is likely to appeal the committee’s decision to a local sports tribunal.
Barcelona trails Real Madrid by three points with six rounds to go in the league. The two-time defending champion is coming off elimination to Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Diego Costa is going to be a rich man if he opts for a move to China, according to Sky Sports.
Tianjin Quanjian is willing to offer Costa the equivalent of $813,000 per week after taxes in order to lure him from Chelsea.
For comparison’s sake, Costa’s current contract pays him about $192,000 per week and runs through 2019.
Now there’s always the question of how much money really matters to a human being, but that’s a heck of a lot of dough to turn down for a striker who will turn 29 in October. From Sky Sports:
The Chinese Super League club tried to sign Costa during the January window, but their owner Shu Yuhui has confirmed that talks to take Costa to China are still continuing.
The Blues reportedly turned down a $103 million offer for the mercurial and powerful striker in January, and a summer fee could again approach that figure. They could split that figure on a pair of replacement options and hope it works, or go all out for a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.
And if Chelsea doesn’t want to sell him, Costa could sit out any period of time and make the money back in a quarter of that period.
He gone? He gone.
Few people truly believe Spurs will catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title, but that’s not what Power Rankings are about, are they?
Not to us. Our PLPR’s have always been about how a team’s current form melds into their overall season, and that just may be enough for us to put a new team up top for the first time in a while.
That’s if we don’t change our mind by the time we finish filling out the chart…
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (20)
|
|Sunderland: Stewing on their plight through the weekend, and daydreaming of burying derby mates Middlesbrough next time out.
|
|19 (19)
|
|Middlesbrough: Single-handedly making the argument for offense, Boro’s decent defense hasn’t been helped nearly enough by those outside of Alvaro Negredo.
|
|18 (18)
|
|Swansea City: Guidolin goes defense? Swans lose. Bradley goes for broke? Swans lose. Clement tries a bunch of things? Swans show signs of life for a bit… but only a bit. Swans lose.
|
|17 (16)
|
|Hull City: #BeTwoPointsBetterThanSwansea doesn’t go great on a shirt or a Tweet, but it’s the strategy.
|
|16 (15)
|
|West Ham United: Need a summer of rest and a transfer window in a bad way.
|
|15 (13)
|
|Bournemouth: After a 3-week gauntlet of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs, “Home to Boro” probably looks amazing on the fixture list.
|
|14 (14)
|
|Burnley: If there was a home Champions League (6th best record), Burnley would be headed for Europe. Only problem? The Clarets are two losses away from a winless season away from Turf Moor.
|
|T-11 (12)
|
|Crystal Palace: Tip of the cap to ol’ Sam Allardyce. We just wish he was willing to take a little bit of credit.
|
|T-11 (9)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: “ALRIGHT BOYS, WE’RE GONNA GET TO 40 POINTS OR SO, THEN WE’LL DISTRIBUTE POINTS TO EVERYONE ELSE THE REST OF THE WAY. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” Tony Pulis in August, probably.
|
|T-11 (17)
|
|Stoke City: Finally back in the win column, Stoke rises
|
|10 (10)
|
|Leicester City: With the Champions League era over, can we all agree that Leicester, unfettered by Europe, will probably win the league next season? Arsenal’s next.
|
|9 (7)
|
|Southampton: Man City loss reminds us that Virgil Van Dijk was really important.
|
|8 (11)
|
|Watford: Winners of three-in-four and that loss came to Spurs, who look capable of outracing a fighter jet right now.
|
|7 (8)
|
|Arsenal: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are the main reasons the Gunners aren’t comfortably seventh or worse.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Everton: We know the Toffees can dust the lower half of the table, but they really need to beat Chelsea or Arsenal in the run-in to engender any Top Four confidence for next season.
|
|5 (4)
|
|Liverpool: Quietly (?) unbeaten in seven.
|
|4 (6)
|
|Manchester City: For the first time since their red-hot start, City is starting to consistently show what a Pep Guardiola team can be in the Premier League. Will summer reinforcements allow them to do it for a full year?
|
|T-2 (3)
|
|Manchester United: Still have not lost in league play since October 23rd.
|
|T-2 (1)
|
|Chelsea: Yes, they are going to win the league. No, we wouldn’t pick them on a neutral field against Spurs right now. Yes, they’ll probably prove us wrong at Wembley this weekend.
|
|1 (2)
|
|Tottenham Hotspur: The best team going right now, just too late to make a difference to the title fight. Probably. Right?