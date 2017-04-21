More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Conte preparing Ake to start against Spurs with Cahill sidelined

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

With Gary Cahill sidelined due to injury and outgoing club legend John Terry unlikely to get the starting nod, Antonio Conte appears to have found a suitable replacement for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks — Week 34 ]

The Chelsea manager believes that Nathan Ake, who recently returned to the club from a loan spell with Bournemouth, will be ready to fill the void left by Cahill when the Blues face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Full PL schedule ahead of this weekend’s action ]

Ake, 22, has been in the Chelsea system since joining the club’s youth academy in 2011, but now could be the Dutchman’s big opportunity to make an impression after having previously only making 14 appearances over four seasons.

“Ake thinks he deserves to have this chance to play,” Conte said. “He is showing me his all in this period, always great commitment. He worked very hard. His behaviour was great, was fantastic, and he never told anything.

“Don’t forget that Ake was playing every game with Bournemouth, and he wanted to come and to stay with us to try to work together and to help us to fight for the title.

During his time with Bournemouth this season, Ake has greatly impressed. In 12 appearances across all competitions, the young defender had notched three goals prior to being recalled by Chelsea earlier this week.

Conte added: “I think he’s a good player, I think he’s ready to have this opportunity, to have this chance, he deserves this opportunity and I trust him. I have no problem to take this decision.

“I think for this position Ake has the right characteristic to be the substitute for Gary.”

NYCFC to miss Matarrita for 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

While he’s gone under the radar a bit since entering MLS in 2016, Ronald Matarrita has quickly become one of the league’s top outside backs.

[ MORE: USWNT’s Lloyd focused on Man City, not showdown with Morgan ]

However, New York City FC will have to make due without the Costa Rican international after the club revealed he’ll be out four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Since joining NYCFC last season, Matarrita has made 33 league appearances for the club in both the regular season and playoffs, while adding a goal and eight assists to his resume.

With NYCFC thin at the left back position, manager Patrick Vieira could potentially look at utilizing a three-back system over the next several weeks, which is something the Frenchman has done in the past.

Matarrita has also become a staple of Costa Rica’s starting XI on the international stage, including most recently with his home nation during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Given the timetable the left back is expected to be out, Matarrita will likely miss key matches against Orlando City, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United and FC Dallas, with the club hoping to have him back by May 17 when the Bronx side travels to Utah to face Real Salt Lake for the second of a four-match road trip.

Report: Barcelona remains hopeful Neymar could play in Clasico

David Ramos/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

In a last-stitched attempt by Barcelona to allow one of the club’s stars to play in El Clasico, the Blaugrana will need some help from Spanish officials.

[ MORE: Full Premier League schedule — Week 34 ]

According to ESPN FC, the La Liga giants have made an appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD) in an effort to have Neymar’s three-match ban delayed until after Sunday’s massive clash with Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s PL picks for this weekend’s action ]

Barca lost its appeal with the Spanish football federation on Thursday, however, the club filed its latest appeal in time with TAD, possibly giving their Brazilian star the opportunity to face Los Blancos.

TAD met on Friday prior to Barcelona getting its appeal submitted to the court meaning they would have to call an extra meeting on Saturday in order to make a decision regarding Neymar.

If TAD doesn’t call an emergency meeting on Saturday then Barca would likely be able to play Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona currently trails Real by three points at the top of La Liga, which adds extra fuel to the fire for this weekend’s Clasico.

The 25-year-old was sent off in Barca’s April 8 defeat against Malaga after picking up two yellow cards, however, he earned an additional two-match ban after referee Jesus Gil Manzano stated in his post-match report that Neymar “sarcastically applauded” the fourth official as he walked off the pitch.

Breaking: Joey Barton available to face United this weekend

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Burnley will have some added assistance in the midfield this weekend when they face Manchester United after Joey Barton was ruled eligible to play by the Football Association.

The decision came down on Friday after the FA ruled in the veteran midfielder’s favor as Barton’s ongoing betting charges are taken into consideration.

Barton has been charged with placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, prompting the FA’s action.

While the FA failed to reach a decision on Friday, Barton will is expected to be eligible to play until the panel does make up its mind in regards to a potential ban for the 34-year-old.

The Clarets re-signed Barton in December on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, however, the news shedding light on his alleged illegal betting came just three days after Burnley inked the deal.

Kyle Martino on Tottenham, Chelsea and the Premier League title race

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Eric ScatamacchiaApr 21, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Following his trip to the UK alongside the rest of the NBC Sports Premier League team, Kyle Martino spoke with ProSoccerTalk about his thoughts on Tottenham and Chelsea and what he thinks of the Premier League title race.

Q: What was your biggest takeaway from seeing Tottenham play in person at White Hart Lane?

Kyle Martino: Well, first off it was the first chance I’ve gotten to go to White Hart Lane which was pretty spectacular. An old, beautiful stadium with so much history and we saw it right before the curtain call. We also got to see construction of the new stadium and it’s going to be a pretty special place. But, what overshadowed the amazing experience at White Hart Lane and the fascinating experience of seeing the new stadium was how irresistible Spurs were. They were as good as I’ve seen them in a long time, probably since we saw them last year. In person, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, the fluidity and preternatural understanding of each other’s movements was pretty remarkable.

But, the one takeaway which is something you don’t notice when you are watching on TV is how [Mauricio] Pochettino was, I don’t want to say dissatisfied, but just holding the team throughout the entire game to a very high standard. Every little missed pass or failed attempt to put them under pressure and win the ball back was met with a sort of primal scream from the sidelines from Pochettino just to make sure everyone was switched on during every second. I don’t remember that from him when we were there watching them at the Britannia last year. So maybe that’s one of the changes down the stretch this season, that Pochettino’s just not going to let any of the standards drop for a moment to make sure they don’t slip up like they did at the end of last season.

Q: You guys saw an uncharacteristically poor performance from Chelsea against Manchester United at Old Trafford. What were your thoughts seeing that?

KM: I was shocked. Everything in a positive way that I just spoke about Spurs is the complete inverse for Chelsea. They looked languid, disorganized, disinterested and incapable of a Plan B in a way that I’ve never seen with Chelsea this season and that includes the beginning of the year and that Arsenal game when they were so poor. It’s difficult to remember the struggles before they switched to a back three so the stretch of dominance is probably skewing our opinion of Chelsea in terms of analyzing them in that one game against Manchester United.

Marcos Alonso went out with a stomach bug and supposedly it’s gone around the team a little bit and that’s one of most powerful stomach bugs I think I’ve ever seen because it took the animation out of Antonio Conte on the sideline. He looked like a statue and the energy and endeavor was gone from the best team in the Premier League this season.

Q: With that said, do you think Tottenham will be able to chase down Chelsea for the title?

KM: We’ve been saying for a long time there wouldn’t be much of a title race, but I think we definitely have a title race that’s going to go to the last day. I just look at a Chelsea team that in the reverse fixtures of the games they have left, won every game by an embarrassing score margin. I think this game against Manchester United was exactly what Antonio Conte needs to refocus and revitalize the group.

[ MORE: Do we really have a PL title race? ]

He had a quote recently saying when I don’t feel there’s pressure on the team, I put pressure on them. Well, there’s definitely pressure on them now. It doesn’t need to be manipulated, it’s not going to be artificial. But, it would be really surprising to me if Antonio Conte, for the first time in his managerial career, let a title race slip through his figures with such a talented team that have proved over a very long period that they are capable of walking over any team in the league.