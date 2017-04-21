More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conte: Time to stop with “Spurs are underdogs” narrative

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is a bit tired of the Tottenham Hotspur underdog narrative.

The Chelsea manager sees the quality of this Spurs side, and admits his club is in for a title fight from their London neighbors.

In preparing to face Spurs in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium, Conte begged for a change in talking points regarding the White Hart Lane set.

“Tottenham are a really great power in English football, they are working for three years.

“They are a great team, they are showing for the second year to fight for the title. Last year they missed this, they are doing it again and are full of great, strong players.

“They are building something important. There is a moment you have to finish to be considered underdogs, this is the moment.”

He’s right in a lot of ways, as Spurs have more than demonstrated their power over the past few seasons and are no spring chickens in the transfer market. But until Spurs lift trophies, they remain an underdog… just not a huge one.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks for this weekend

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

Six games are coming your way in the Premier League this weekend.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Hull City 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

West Ham 0-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Burnley 1-3 Manchester United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, CNBC)  

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Bournemouth 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to miss rest of Man Utd season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

Multiple outlets including Sky Sports are reporting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a doubt to play again this season, even if Manchester United progresses to the UEFA Europa League final in his home country of Sweden.

The news comes minutes after Jose Mourinho finished his pre-Burnley press conference.

Ibrahimovic suffered what appeared to be a hyperextended knee injury in Thursday’s win over Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals.

The striker has been a workhorse for Jose Mourinho, leading United in scoring during his first season at Old Trafford and posting Best XI caliber performances in both the Premier League in Europe.

This, of course, heaps more pressure on youngsters Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while opening the door for Wayne Rooney to see more time.

It’s a major blow to United’s hopes, and could signal a change in formation and tactics for Mourinho’s bunch.

Full Premier League schedule – Week 34

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Six games are on the way in the Premier League this weekend as the FA Cup

Kicking things off on Saturday with West Ham hosting Everton (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN) at the London Stadium with the Toffees aiming to put some pressure on their rivals in the battle for a top four finish.

At the same time struggling Swansea City host Stoke City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC) at the Liberty Stadium as Paul Clement's men badly need a return to form, while the Potters look to push into the top 10.

Sunday begins with Burnley hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN) as Sean Dyche's men aim to cause another huge upset at Turf Moor. Jose Mourinho's side haven't lost in 22 games in the Premier League but after needed extra time to reach the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday injuries are piling up.

Week 34 finishes with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN) at Anfield. The Eagles have won on their last two trips to Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp's men are the heavy favorites as their charge for a top four finish continues.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Everton – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester United – NBCSN
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN

Guardiola says FA Cup success important to process

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

Manchester City won the League Cup last season and topped the Premier League in 2013-14, so lifting hardware isn’t something alien to the Etihad Stadium.

But Pep Guardiola is hoping that putting together a title run in this season’s FA Cup can set a standard for this group of City players and staff.

City plays Arsenal this weekend in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium, with the winner moving onto a match-up with either Chelsea or Tottenham.

It’s Man City’s last shot at silverware this season, leaving Guardiola laser-focused on Arsenal.

“For all clubs titles are important. Winning titles gives you the self confidence to say we’re good enough to compete. (The players) don’t realise how good they are, winning titles helps this. When you win, the next time it will be a little easier.  Wembley is important part of my life. To go back there will be special always”.

Guardiola also said that Gabriel Jesus is available for selection against Arsenal, completing his remarkable comeback from what was assumed to be a season-ending foot injury.