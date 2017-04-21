Conte: Time to stop with “Spurs are underdogs” narrative

Antonio Conte is a bit tired of the Tottenham Hotspur underdog narrative.
The Chelsea manager sees the quality of this Spurs side, and admits his club is in for a title fight from their London neighbors.
In preparing to face Spurs in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium, Conte begged for a change in talking points regarding the White Hart Lane set.
“Tottenham are a really great power in English football, they are working for three years.
“They are a great team, they are showing for the second year to fight for the title. Last year they missed this, they are doing it again and are full of great, strong players.
“They are building something important. There is a moment you have to finish to be considered underdogs, this is the moment.”
He’s right in a lot of ways, as Spurs have more than demonstrated their power over the past few seasons and are no spring chickens in the transfer market. But until Spurs lift trophies, they remain an underdog… just not a huge one.