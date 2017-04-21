Conte: Time to stop with “Spurs are underdogs” narrative

Six games are on the way in the Premier League this weekend as the FA Cup

Kicking things off on Saturday with West Ham hosting Everton (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the London Stadium with the Toffees aiming to put some pressure on their rivals in the battle for a top four finish.

At the same time struggling Swansea City host Stoke City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Liberty Stadium as Paul Clement‘s men badly need a return to form, while the Potters look to push into the top 10.

Sunday begins with Burnley hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sean Dyche‘s men aim to cause another huge upset at Turf Moor. Jose Mourinho’s side haven’t lost in 22 games in the Premier League but after needed extra time to reach the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday injuries are piling up.

Week 34 finishes with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield. The Eagles have won on their last two trips to Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp‘s men are the heavy favorites as their charge for a top four finish continues.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

