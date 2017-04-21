More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guardiola says FA Cup success important to process

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

Manchester City won the League Cup last season and topped the Premier League in 2013-14, so lifting hardware isn’t something alien to the Etihad Stadium.

But Pep Guardiola is hoping that putting together a title run in this season’s FA Cup can set a standard for this group of City players and staff.

City plays Arsenal this weekend in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium, with the winner moving onto a match-up with either Chelsea or Tottenham.

It’s Man City’s last shot at silverware this season, leaving Guardiola laser-focused on Arsenal.

From the BBC:

“For all clubs titles are important. Winning titles gives you the self confidence to say we’re good enough to compete. (The players) don’t realise how good they are, winning titles helps this. When you win, the next time it will be a little easier.  Wembley is important part of my life. To go back there will be special always”.

Guardiola also said that Gabriel Jesus is available for selection against Arsenal, completing his remarkable comeback from what was assumed to be a season-ending foot injury.

Full Premier League schedule – Week 34

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Six games are on the way in the Premier League this weekend as the FA Cup

Kicking things off on Saturday with West Ham hosting Everton (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the London Stadium with the Toffees aiming to put some pressure on their rivals in the battle for a top four finish.

At the same time struggling Swansea City host Stoke City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Liberty Stadium as Paul Clement‘s men badly need a return to form, while the Potters look to push into the top 10.

Sunday begins with Burnley hosting Manchester United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sean Dyche‘s men aim to cause another huge upset at Turf Moor. Jose Mourinho’s side haven’t lost in 22 games in the Premier League but after needed extra time to reach the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday injuries are piling up.

Week 34 finishes with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield. The Eagles have won on their last two trips to Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp‘s men are the heavy favorites as their charge for a top four finish continues.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Stoke City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Stoke City

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT
  • Potters won 3-1 on Halloween
  • Stoke leads all-time 25W-21D-21L
  • 5W-3D-3L in Premier League

Swansea City’s safety fight gets a Saturday visit from a Stoke City side seeking club history (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Swans are two points back of Hull City for 17th and have been ice cold in recent weeks, failing to build on a remarkable run at the turn of the calendar. Since winning five of eight to start 2017, Swans are winless in six with just a single point gained in a visit from Middlesbrough.

Stoke hasn’t been great shakes, either, though perhaps the Potters woke up in snapping a four-match losing skid with a 3-1 win at Hull City last week. They also have the goal of finishing in the Premier League’s top half for an unprecedented fourth-straight season.

What they’re saying

Swans captain Leon Britton on the import of win“Stoke is the biggest game we have had in a long time. And whenever we have had big games in the past, our fans have always played a vital role for us. They have helped us achieve all the things we have achieved during my time at the club and we need them to do it again for us now.”

Stoke boss Mark Hughes on facing a struggling foe“We need to go to Swansea and understand their situation and capitalize on it. The key is to suck confidence from them.I’m sure Paul Clement is enjoying the experience of managing in the Premier League even if it’s a difficult situation for him.”

Prediction

Stoke has a bunch of battlers, and that character will serve it well against a desperate Swans. Expect both teams to strike in a 1-1 draw.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Everton

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

Top Premier League Story Lines: Relegation race running hot Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20 Dyche wishes managers would stop publicly recruiting Burnley players
  • Toffees won 2-0 on Oct. 23
  • Irons took 4 points last season
  • Everton leads all-time 68W-30D-37L

Everton aims to keep its slim Top Five hopes alive when it attempts to sweep West Ham United for the fourth time in five seasons (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Romelu Lukaku should be a big part of that as he looks to build his 4-goal lead in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot. The soon-to-be 24-year-old has 24 goals on the season.

It hasn’t been a great couple months for West Ham, which the club is looking to turn around having picked up four points in the last two weeks (albeit against relegation candidates).

What they’re saying

West Ham’s James Collins on stopping Lukaku“Of course, Lukaku has got a good record against us, and we probably haven’t defended as well against him as we could have done in games gone by. Physically, he has got everything, he is big, strong and he can finish so it’s going to be a tough game. He’s obviously on top of his game, but I’m happy with the way I’m playing at the minute, so I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against one of the best strikers in the Premier League.”

Everton boss Ronald Koeman on away form: “It’s all about the attitude and having that in the same way when we play at home and away. Of course, it’s going to be slightly different because at Goodison we have the backing of 39,000 home fans. When those fans are against you [in an away game], that makes a difference. But we need to start well, start aggressive and try to score. We need a little bit more of that mentality away from home.”

Prediction

Something has to give between Everton’s road form (three matches in 13) and the Hammers being better away from the London Stadium than inside its walls. We expect that to sway toward the better quality on Everton, which wins 2-0.

Madrid Derby in UEFA Champions League semis; Juventus-Monaco

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Yawn, this again. For the third time in five seasons, there will be a Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid has drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament, leaving Juventus to tangle with dynamic Monaco for the other place in Cardiff.

After winning the 2015-16 final in penalty kicks, Real defeated Atleti 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarterfinals and knocked off Diego Simeone’s men 4-1 in the thrilling 2013-14 final. Real won 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon in November before hosting a 1-1 draw on Aug. 8.

Juventus held down Monaco 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarters, but that was a less explosive Monaco side. Leonardo Jardim’s side scored six goals in each of the last two rounds, knocking off Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City after winning Group E over Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and CSKA Moscow.