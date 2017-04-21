Madrid Derby in UEFA Champions League semis; Juventus-Monaco

Yawn, this again. For the third time in five seasons, there will be a Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid has drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament, leaving Juventus to tangle with dynamic Monaco for the other place in Cardiff.

After winning the 2015-16 final in penalty kicks, Real defeated Atleti 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarterfinals and knocked off Diego Simeone’s men 4-1 in the thrilling 2013-14 final. Real won 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon in November before hosting a 1-1 draw on Aug. 8.

Juventus held down Monaco 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarters, but that was a less explosive Monaco side. Leonardo Jardim’s side scored six goals in each of the last two rounds, knocking off Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City after winning Group E over Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and CSKA Moscow.

