Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Madrid Derby in UEFA Champions League semis; Juventus-Monaco

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Yawn, this again. For the third time in five seasons, there will be a Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid has drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament, leaving Juventus to tangle with dynamic Monaco for the other place in Cardiff.

After winning the 2015-16 final in penalty kicks, Real defeated Atleti 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarterfinals and knocked off Diego Simeone’s men 4-1 in the thrilling 2013-14 final. Real won 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon in November before hosting a 1-1 draw on Aug. 8.

Juventus held down Monaco 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarters, but that was a less explosive Monaco side. Leonardo Jardim’s side scored six goals in each of the last two rounds, knocking off Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City after winning Group E over Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and CSKA Moscow.

Conte preparing Ake to start against Spurs with Cahill sidelined

Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

With Gary Cahill sidelined due to injury and outgoing club legend John Terry unlikely to get the starting nod, Antonio Conte appears to have found a suitable replacement for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

The Chelsea manager believes that Nathan Ake, who recently returned to the club from a loan spell with Bournemouth, will be ready to fill the void left by Cahill when the Blues face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Ake, 22, has been in the Chelsea system since joining the club’s youth academy in 2011, but now could be the Dutchman’s big opportunity to make an impression after having previously only making 14 appearances over four seasons.

“Ake thinks he deserves to have this chance to play,” Conte said. “He is showing me his all in this period, always great commitment. He worked very hard. His behaviour was great, was fantastic, and he never told anything.

“Don’t forget that Ake was playing every game with Bournemouth, and he wanted to come and to stay with us to try to work together and to help us to fight for the title.

During his time with Bournemouth this season, Ake has greatly impressed. In 12 appearances across all competitions, the young defender had notched three goals prior to being recalled by Chelsea earlier this week.

Conte added: “I think he’s a good player, I think he’s ready to have this opportunity, to have this chance, he deserves this opportunity and I trust him. I have no problem to take this decision.

“I think for this position Ake has the right characteristic to be the substitute for Gary.”

NYCFC to miss Matarrita for 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

While he’s gone under the radar a bit since entering MLS in 2016, Ronald Matarrita has quickly become one of the league’s top outside backs.

However, New York City FC will have to make due without the Costa Rican international after the club revealed he’ll be out four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Since joining NYCFC last season, Matarrita has made 33 league appearances for the club in both the regular season and playoffs, while adding a goal and eight assists to his resume.

With NYCFC thin at the left back position, manager Patrick Vieira could potentially look at utilizing a three-back system over the next several weeks, which is something the Frenchman has done in the past.

Matarrita has also become a staple of Costa Rica’s starting XI on the international stage, including most recently with his home nation during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Given the timetable the left back is expected to be out, Matarrita will likely miss key matches against Orlando City, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United and FC Dallas, with the club hoping to have him back by May 17 when the Bronx side travels to Utah to face Real Salt Lake for the second of a four-match road trip.

Report: Barcelona remains hopeful Neymar could play in Clasico

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

In a last-stitched attempt by Barcelona to allow one of the club’s stars to play in El Clasico, the Blaugrana will need some help from Spanish officials.

According to ESPN FC, the La Liga giants have made an appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD) in an effort to have Neymar’s three-match ban delayed until after Sunday’s massive clash with Real Madrid.

Barca lost its appeal with the Spanish football federation on Thursday, however, the club filed its latest appeal in time with TAD, possibly giving their Brazilian star the opportunity to face Los Blancos.

TAD met on Friday prior to Barcelona getting its appeal submitted to the court meaning they would have to call an extra meeting on Saturday in order to make a decision regarding Neymar.

If TAD doesn’t call an emergency meeting on Saturday then Barca would likely be able to play Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona currently trails Real by three points at the top of La Liga, which adds extra fuel to the fire for this weekend’s Clasico.

The 25-year-old was sent off in Barca’s April 8 defeat against Malaga after picking up two yellow cards, however, he earned an additional two-match ban after referee Jesus Gil Manzano stated in his post-match report that Neymar “sarcastically applauded” the fourth official as he walked off the pitch.

Breaking: Joey Barton available to face United this weekend

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Burnley will have some added assistance in the midfield this weekend when they face Manchester United after Joey Barton was ruled eligible to play by the Football Association.

The decision came down on Friday after the FA ruled in the veteran midfielder’s favor as Barton’s ongoing betting charges are taken into consideration.

Barton has been charged with placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, prompting the FA’s action.

While the FA failed to reach a decision on Friday, Barton will is expected to be eligible to play until the panel does make up its mind in regards to a potential ban for the 34-year-old.

The Clarets re-signed Barton in December on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, however, the news shedding light on his alleged illegal betting came just three days after Burnley inked the deal.