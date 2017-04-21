Manchester United gets Celta Vigo in Europa semis

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United drew the toughest opposition left in its path to Sweden.

United will face La Liga’s Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League semifinals on May 4 and 11.

That pits Ajax against Lyon in the other side, with the final May 24 in Stockholm.

Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (23 goals) and John Guidetti (8).

Nevertheless, United is still the favorite to win the tournament, which gives an automatic berth into the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

