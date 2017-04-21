More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Mexico’s Blanco fears for life, family following hitman’s accusations

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

The mayoral tenure of former Chicago Fire and Mexico national team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco has taken a wild turn.

Blanco, 44, has been accused by an assassin of paying for a murder, and says he fears for the lives of those in his family as repercussions echo throughout Mexico.

The mayor of Cuernavaca, Blanco denies that he ordered the killing of businessman Juan Manuel Bejarano, an accusation sent his way by the hitman.

Here’s what Blanco said, according to ESPN’s Tom Marshall:

“Yes, I am afraid, afraid for my life, for my family but I am staying here. I am staying here. If anything, this [incident] gives me strength to continue to fight the injustices because this is really an aberration and a sickness. Why did they do this? You all should be asking, why did they do this?”

Blanco retired from playing in 2015, and it’s fair to say the wild and serious nature of this story trumps anything from Blanco’s legendary career on the pitch.

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Eric Bailly better be ready to roll.

Aside from youngsters, Bailly and Daley Blind are the only fit senior center backs in Manchester United’s set-up after Marcos Rojo joined Phil Jones and Chris Smalling on the injured list during Thursday’s UEFA Europa League win over Anderlecht.

And manager Jose Mourinho isn’t mincing words about his team’s plight. While Ander Herrera and Ashley Young sat out Thursday’s match and will be ready for Sunday’s match at Burnley, Mourinho looks set to call upon 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe for help.

From ManUtd.com:

“We are in trouble,” Mourinho said. “We are in trouble.

“Herrera is fresh to play. Ashley Young is fresh to play and who else? Nobody else is fresh to play! Now we need absolutely everyone and I don’t have to think about Axel Tuanzebe going to the Under-20 World Cup in Korea because maybe Axel has to come now. We need everybody.”

Mourinho also lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a knee injury on Thursday, and United’s run-in toward the Top Four is anything but easy. With the Europa League also in play to qualify for next season’s UCL, how will Mourinho use his players?

Earlier this week we discussed whether United should focus on Europa for UCL qualification… now that discussion intensifies.

FA Cup Preview: Emotions run high as powers meet at Wembley

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

It’s a weekend for the big boys, with no underdogs in sight as the FA Cup hits the semifinals Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a London-heavy quartet, with Spurs aiming to knockoff Chelsea at 12:15 p.m. ET Saturday and Arsenal hoping to grab some glory with a defeat of Man City at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The winners meet at Wembley Stadium on May 27 for an opportunity to lift silverware.

Any anxiety regarding whether the FA Cup should mean as much as in years past goes out the window when there are four league monsters remaining in the competition, and no one will be dodging bragging rights should their side emerge victorious.

The Saturday semifinal has Antonio Conte wary of Spurs’ power, with the Chelsea boss bristling at the thought of Tottenham being an underdog in the Premier League or the FA Cup.

And there will be plenty of emotion in the air at a building Spurs have called home several times this season, as the club continues to mourn coach Ugo Ehiogu. Both sides will wear black arm bands and the match will be marked with a minute of applause for the well-loved U-23 coach and ex-Scotland international.

Sunday brings us City and Arsenal. Pep Guardiola admits that lifting a trophy in his first season would mean a great deal in the process of further establishing Manchester City as a European power.

And Wenger isn’t blowing off the opportunity do something big in a poor season by Arsenal’s standards:

“It’s always something special. I remember my first [semi-final], when we played at Villa Park against Wolves. That’s the day when I realized how big the club is, how much it means to our supporters because suddenly the stadium is divided in two for an away game and your fans are all there.
“So it’s a special experience and we are focused and highly motivated. Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence because we had recently some disappointing results, but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final.”
Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2013 and 2014, while Chelsea won in 2012 and Man City 2011. Spurs have to go back to 1991 for their last final appearance and win.

Conte: Time to stop with “Spurs are underdogs” narrative

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is a bit tired of the Tottenham Hotspur underdog narrative.

The Chelsea manager sees the quality of this Spurs side, and admits his club is in for a title fight from their London neighbors.

In preparing to face Spurs in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium, Conte begged for a change in talking points regarding the White Hart Lane set.

From Sky Sports:

“Tottenham are a really great power in English football, they are working for three years.

“They are a great team, they are showing for the second year to fight for the title. Last year they missed this, they are doing it again and are full of great, strong players.

“They are building something important. There is a moment you have to finish to be considered underdogs, this is the moment.”

He’s right in a lot of ways, as Spurs have more than demonstrated their power over the past few seasons and are no spring chickens in the transfer market. But until Spurs lift trophies, they remain an underdog… just not a huge one.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks for this weekend

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

Six games are coming your way in the Premier League this weekend.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Hull City 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

West Ham 0-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-3 Manchester United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Bournemouth 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]