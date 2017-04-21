Mexico’s Blanco fears for life, family following hitman’s accusations

The mayoral tenure of former Chicago Fire and Mexico national team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco has taken a wild turn.
Blanco, 44, has been accused by an assassin of paying for a murder, and says he fears for the lives of those in his family as repercussions echo throughout Mexico.
The mayor of Cuernavaca, Blanco denies that he ordered the killing of businessman Juan Manuel Bejarano, an accusation sent his way by the hitman.
Here’s what Blanco said, according to ESPN’s Tom Marshall:
“Yes, I am afraid, afraid for my life, for my family but I am staying here. I am staying here. If anything, this [incident] gives me strength to continue to fight the injustices because this is really an aberration and a sickness. Why did they do this? You all should be asking, why did they do this?”
Blanco retired from playing in 2015, and it’s fair to say the wild and serious nature of this story trumps anything from Blanco’s legendary career on the pitch.