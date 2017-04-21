MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 3-1 Chicago Fire (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): It was only a matter of time until we caught a glimpse of the Toronto FC from a season ago, and that’s what the club showed Friday night. Despite Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s tremendous influence since arriving in MLS two weeks ago, it was Sebastian Giovinco that stole the show at BMO Field after opening and closing the scoring for TFC and continuing to pester opposition. The Fire looked like a shell of themselves in the attack on Friday, with Veljko Paunovic’s side failing to muster up a shot on target after scoring six goals in their last three matches.

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — Beautiful TFC buildup nearly ends with stunner — I think we all wish Giovinco’s shot went in on this lovely attempt…

28′ — Two touches and the Atomic Ant slots it home — If you give this man an inch… well you know the rest. It’s only Giovinco’s second goal of the season but you can expect plenty more where that came from.

32′ — Zavaleta adds a second for the hosts — It felt like Justin Morrow’s cross was in the there for a year or two but Eriq Zavaleta did quite well to direct his header on goal.

82′ — Giovinco seals it with a curler — All in a day’s work for the diminutive Italian. Just watch this free kick once… or five times. It gets prettier each time.

Men of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (28′, 82′), Eriq Zavaleta (32′), David Accam (88′)