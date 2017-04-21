More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NYCFC to miss Matarrita for 4-6 weeks with ankle sprain

By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

While he’s gone under the radar a bit since entering MLS in 2016, Ronald Matarrita has quickly become one of the league’s top outside backs.

However, New York City FC will have to make due without the Costa Rican international after the club revealed he’ll be out four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Since joining NYCFC last season, Matarrita has made 33 league appearances for the club in both the regular season and playoffs, while adding a goal and eight assists to his resume.

With NYCFC thin at the left back position, manager Patrick Vieira could potentially look at utilizing a three-back system over the next several weeks, which is something the Frenchman has done in the past.

Matarrita has also become a staple of Costa Rica’s starting XI on the international stage, including most recently with his home nation during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Given the timetable the left back is expected to be out, Matarrita will likely miss key matches against Orlando City, Columbus Crew, Atlanta United and FC Dallas, with the club hoping to have him back by May 17 when the Bronx side travels to Utah to face Real Salt Lake for the second of a four-match road trip.

Report: Barcelona remains hopeful Neymar could play in Clasico

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

In a last-stitched attempt by Barcelona to allow one of the club’s stars to play in El Clasico, the Blaugrana will need some help from Spanish officials.

According to ESPN FC, the La Liga giants have made an appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD) in an effort to have Neymar’s three-match ban delayed until after Sunday’s massive clash with Real Madrid.

Barca lost its appeal with the Spanish football federation on Thursday, however, the club filed its latest appeal in time with TAD, possibly giving their Brazilian star the opportunity to face Los Blancos.

TAD met on Friday prior to Barcelona getting its appeal submitted to the court meaning they would have to call an extra meeting on Saturday in order to make a decision regarding Neymar.

If TAD doesn’t call an emergency meeting on Saturday then Barca would likely be able to play Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona currently trails Real by three points at the top of La Liga, which adds extra fuel to the fire for this weekend’s Clasico.

The 25-year-old was sent off in Barca’s April 8 defeat against Malaga after picking up two yellow cards, however, he earned an additional two-match ban after referee Jesus Gil Manzano stated in his post-match report that Neymar “sarcastically applauded” the fourth official as he walked off the pitch.

Breaking: Joey Barton available to face United this weekend

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Burnley will have some added assistance in the midfield this weekend when they face Manchester United after Joey Barton was ruled eligible to play by the Football Association.

The decision came down on Friday after the FA ruled in the veteran midfielder’s favor as Barton’s ongoing betting charges are taken into consideration.

Barton has been charged with placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, prompting the FA’s action.

While the FA failed to reach a decision on Friday, Barton will is expected to be eligible to play until the panel does make up its mind in regards to a potential ban for the 34-year-old.

The Clarets re-signed Barton in December on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, however, the news shedding light on his alleged illegal betting came just three days after Burnley inked the deal.

Kyle Martino on Tottenham, Chelsea and the Premier League title race

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Eric ScatamacchiaApr 21, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Following his trip to the UK alongside the rest of the NBC Sports Premier League team, Kyle Martino spoke with ProSoccerTalk about his thoughts on Tottenham and Chelsea and what he thinks of the Premier League title race.

Q: What was your biggest takeaway from seeing Tottenham play in person at White Hart Lane?

Kyle Martino: Well, first off it was the first chance I’ve gotten to go to White Hart Lane which was pretty spectacular. An old, beautiful stadium with so much history and we saw it right before the curtain call. We also got to see construction of the new stadium and it’s going to be a pretty special place. But, what overshadowed the amazing experience at White Hart Lane and the fascinating experience of seeing the new stadium was how irresistible Spurs were. They were as good as I’ve seen them in a long time, probably since we saw them last year. In person, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, the fluidity and preternatural understanding of each other’s movements was pretty remarkable.

But, the one takeaway which is something you don’t notice when you are watching on TV is how [Mauricio] Pochettino was, I don’t want to say dissatisfied, but just holding the team throughout the entire game to a very high standard. Every little missed pass or failed attempt to put them under pressure and win the ball back was met with a sort of primal scream from the sidelines from Pochettino just to make sure everyone was switched on during every second. I don’t remember that from him when we were there watching them at the Britannia last year. So maybe that’s one of the changes down the stretch this season, that Pochettino’s just not going to let any of the standards drop for a moment to make sure they don’t slip up like they did at the end of last season.

Q: You guys saw an uncharacteristically poor performance from Chelsea against Manchester United at Old Trafford. What were your thoughts seeing that?

KM: I was shocked. Everything in a positive way that I just spoke about Spurs is the complete inverse for Chelsea. They looked languid, disorganized, disinterested and incapable of a Plan B in a way that I’ve never seen with Chelsea this season and that includes the beginning of the year and that Arsenal game when they were so poor. It’s difficult to remember the struggles before they switched to a back three so the stretch of dominance is probably skewing our opinion of Chelsea in terms of analyzing them in that one game against Manchester United.

Marcos Alonso went out with a stomach bug and supposedly it’s gone around the team a little bit and that’s one of most powerful stomach bugs I think I’ve ever seen because it took the animation out of Antonio Conte on the sideline. He looked like a statue and the energy and endeavor was gone from the best team in the Premier League this season.

Q: With that said, do you think Tottenham will be able to chase down Chelsea for the title?

KM: We’ve been saying for a long time there wouldn’t be much of a title race, but I think we definitely have a title race that’s going to go to the last day. I just look at a Chelsea team that in the reverse fixtures of the games they have left, won every game by an embarrassing score margin. I think this game against Manchester United was exactly what Antonio Conte needs to refocus and revitalize the group.

He had a quote recently saying when I don’t feel there’s pressure on the team, I put pressure on them. Well, there’s definitely pressure on them now. It doesn’t need to be manipulated, it’s not going to be artificial. But, it would be really surprising to me if Antonio Conte, for the first time in his managerial career, let a title race slip through his figures with such a talented team that have proved over a very long period that they are capable of walking over any team in the league.

MLS at Week 8: Lone unbeaten sides clash in Dallas

Twitter/@SportingKC
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

While many of the usual suspects remain in playoff positions after the first several weeks of the MLS season, 2017 has kicked off with quite a few surprises.

As it stands, three non-playoff teams from a season ago and an expansion side sit inside the top 6 in the Eastern Conference, while the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes continue to impress in a congested Western Conference.

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire – 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Can we talk about how good Bastian Schweinsteiger has been? On paper, it looked like a pointless move for the Fire after acquiring Dax McCarty in the offseason and boasting a fairly strong attack but the German international has been everything Veljko Paunovic could have hoped for since arriving in the Midwest. The Fire are unbeaten in three and have scored six goals in that span, while only allowing two goals. Toronto finally dropped a decision last week against the Crew, but there shouldn’t be great cause for concern from last season’s runners’ up.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact – 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Jim Curtin and his side are running dangerously close to having wholesale changes arrive in Chester. Four consecutive losses have the Union sitting bottom in all of MLS with two points and the team’s lack of finishing has proved to be a massive cause for concern. The Impact haven’t been much better to start, but last week’s effort against Atlanta should give Montreal supporters a glimmer of hope.

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 3:55 p.m. ET Saturday

Two of the more surprising sides in 2017 will meet at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday, and that provides fans the opportunity to get a closer look at Erick “Cubo” Torres. The league leader in goals (6) is finally living up to the hype, and if the Mexican international can continue to produce up front then the Dynamo will be a very hard out as the season rolls on. Elsewhere, the Quakes are unbeaten in three with three straight draws against quality opposition. Dominic Kinnear will want to turn those ties into wins but it’s been a very strong start for the two-time MLS Cup winners.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 4 p.m. ET Saturday

For the first time all season, the Timbers failed to score last weekend against Sporting KC. The Whitecaps will look to contain the rampant Portland attack but that’s easy said than done. Carl Robinson’s Whitecaps earned an important win over the Sounders last week and now Vancouver can earn back-to-back Cascadia victories on Saturday in the Pacific Northwest.

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

D.C. finally came back down to earth against rivals New York Red Bulls, but there’s been better play from Ben Olsen’s group over recent weeks. The Revs have been up and down to say the least and with both clubs sitting on the outside of the top 6 Saturday’s meeting could play an important role later in the season.

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls snapped a four-match winless run against D.C. but the Crew present a much bigger challenge with the East leaders coming to Harrison. After missing the postseason in 2016, it was only a matter of time for Greg Berhalter’s side to return to form given the club’s talent. Plus, you’ve got two of the league’s best strikers in Bradley Wright-Phillips and Ola Kamara matching up.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC – 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Saturday night’s clash in Dallas is intriguing for several reasons, most notably because of the fact that these two sides are the only unbeatens remaining in MLS through seven weeks. Both clubs continue to play stingy defense, while their attacks aren’t producing as much as either team would like.

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta United – 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Outside of maybe Portland, Atlanta has been the most exciting team to watch over the first seven weeks. Tata Martino’s boys have found the back of the net 14 times and once they get Josef Martinez back into the fold, the expansion side will be that much more dangerous. RSL has picked up its play recently with back-to-back wins over the Whitecaps and Rapids, but Atlanta will pose a bit of a bigger threat.

New York City FC vs. Orlando City – 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday

When these two clubs met on opening weekend it turned out to be quite the wild affair. If anyone thought that Kaka could go down injured in the opening 10 minutes and Orlando would still come away victorious, whoever said that was probably lying. Now, the Lions have several other injury woes, although there’s a chance that the Brazilian could play on Sunday afternoon. NYCFC is coming off an important win over D.C. United last week but Patrick Vieira’s group will have to cope without a key defender as Ronald Matarrita is sidelined with an ankle injury.

LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders – 4 p.m. ET Sunday

Six points in six matches isn’t exactly what the Sounders had in mind after hoisting MLS Cup five months ago, but if we learned anything from the Cascadia side in 2016 then there shouldn’t be cause for panic. For the Galaxy, Romain Alessandrini has lived up to the billing early with the newcomer netting four goals and adding two assists in the first month-plus of the season.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids – 6 p.m. ET Sunday

The bottom sides out West meet in the weekend’s final matchup, and each club could really learn something from the other. While Minnesota has managed to score at a solid pace over recent weeks, the Loons have struggled mightily out of the back, allowing a league-high 24 goals in seven matches. Meanwhile, Pablo Mastroeni’s side continues to search for goals and its defense remains the strongest aspect of the Rapids squad.