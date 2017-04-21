Premier League Preview: Swansea City vs. Stoke City

- Potters won 3-1 on Halloween
- Stoke leads all-time 25W-21D-21L
- 5W-3D-3L in Premier League
Swansea City’s safety fight gets a Saturday visit from a Stoke City side seeking club history (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Swans are two points back of Hull City for 17th and have been ice cold in recent weeks, failing to build on a remarkable run at the turn of the calendar. Since winning five of eight to start 2017, Swans are winless in six with just a single point gained in a visit from Middlesbrough.
Stoke hasn’t been great shakes, either, though perhaps the Potters woke up in snapping a four-match losing skid with a 3-1 win at Hull City last week. They also have the goal of finishing in the Premier League’s top half for an unprecedented fourth-straight season.
What they’re saying
Swans captain Leon Britton on the import of win: “Stoke is the biggest game we have had in a long time. And whenever we have had big games in the past, our fans have always played a vital role for us. They have helped us achieve all the things we have achieved during my time at the club and we need them to do it again for us now.”
Stoke boss Mark Hughes on facing a struggling foe: “We need to go to Swansea and understand their situation and capitalize on it. The key is to suck confidence from them.I’m sure Paul Clement is enjoying the experience of managing in the Premier League even if it’s a difficult situation for him.”
Prediction
Stoke has a bunch of battlers, and that character will serve it well against a desperate Swans. Expect both teams to strike in a 1-1 draw.
- Toffees won 2-0 on Oct. 23
- Irons took 4 points last season
- Everton leads all-time 68W-30D-37L
Everton aims to keep its slim Top Five hopes alive when it attempts to sweep West Ham United for the fourth time in five seasons (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Romelu Lukaku should be a big part of that as he looks to build his 4-goal lead in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot. The soon-to-be 24-year-old has 24 goals on the season.
It hasn’t been a great couple months for West Ham, which the club is looking to turn around having picked up four points in the last two weeks (albeit against relegation candidates).
What they’re saying
West Ham’s James Collins on stopping Lukaku: “Of course, Lukaku has got a good record against us, and we probably haven’t defended as well against him as we could have done in games gone by. Physically, he has got everything, he is big, strong and he can finish so it’s going to be a tough game. He’s obviously on top of his game, but I’m happy with the way I’m playing at the minute, so I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against one of the best strikers in the Premier League.”
Everton boss Ronald Koeman on away form: “It’s all about the attitude and having that in the same way when we play at home and away. Of course, it’s going to be slightly different because at Goodison we have the backing of 39,000 home fans. When those fans are against you [in an away game], that makes a difference. But we need to start well, start aggressive and try to score. We need a little bit more of that mentality away from home.”
Prediction
Something has to give between Everton’s road form (three matches in 13) and the Hammers being better away from the London Stadium than inside its walls. We expect that to sway toward the better quality on Everton, which wins 2-0.
Yawn, this again. For the third time in five seasons, there will be a Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid has drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament, leaving Juventus to tangle with dynamic Monaco for the other place in Cardiff.
After winning the 2015-16 final in penalty kicks, Real defeated Atleti 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarterfinals and knocked off Diego Simeone’s men 4-1 in the thrilling 2013-14 final. Real won 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon in November before hosting a 1-1 draw on Aug. 8.
Juventus held down Monaco 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarters, but that was a less explosive Monaco side. Leonardo Jardim’s side scored six goals in each of the last two rounds, knocking off Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City after winning Group E over Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and CSKA Moscow.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United drew the toughest opposition left in its path to Sweden.
United will face La Liga’s Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League semifinals on May 4 and 11.
That pits Ajax against Lyon in the other side, with the final May 24 in Stockholm.
Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (23 goals) and John Guidetti (8).
Nevertheless, United is still the favorite to win the tournament, which gives an automatic berth into the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.
Former Premier League defender Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Thursday and was rushed to hospital but Spurs released a statement on Friday morning confirming that their U-23 coach had died.
The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Leeds, Sheffield United and Glasgow Rangers defender won four caps for England during his career and won the League Cup twice with Villa and once with Boro.
Tributes have poured in for Ehiogu from across the soccer world after his tragic and sudden death. After joining Tottenham in 2014 as a youth team coach, Ehiogu played a big role in the development of plenty of Spurs’ young players who have now broken into the first team.
Aston Villa, where Ehiogu played from 1991 to 2000, will hold a minute’s applause before their derby against Birmingham City this weekend at Villa Park.