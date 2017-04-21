Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks for this weekend

Six games are coming your way in the Premier League this weekend.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Hull City 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)
West Ham 0-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Burnley 1-3 Manchester United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, CNBC)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Bournemouth 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)