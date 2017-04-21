Report: Barcelona remains hopeful Neymar could play in Clasico

In a last-stitched attempt by Barcelona to allow one of the club’s stars to play in El Clasico, the Blaugrana will need some help from Spanish officials.

According to ESPN FC, the La Liga giants have made an appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD) in an effort to have Neymar’s three-match ban delayed until after Sunday’s massive clash with Real Madrid.

Barca lost its appeal with the Spanish football federation on Thursday, however, the club filed its latest appeal in time with TAD, possibly giving their Brazilian star the opportunity to face Los Blancos.

TAD met on Friday prior to Barcelona getting its appeal submitted to the court meaning they would have to call an extra meeting on Saturday in order to make a decision regarding Neymar.

If TAD doesn’t call an emergency meeting on Saturday then Barca would likely be able to play Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona currently trails Real by three points at the top of La Liga, which adds extra fuel to the fire for this weekend’s Clasico.

The 25-year-old was sent off in Barca’s April 8 defeat against Malaga after picking up two yellow cards, however, he earned an additional two-match ban after referee Jesus Gil Manzano stated in his post-match report that Neymar “sarcastically applauded” the fourth official as he walked off the pitch.