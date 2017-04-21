Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to miss rest of Man Utd season

Multiple outlets including Sky Sports are reporting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a doubt to play again this season, even if Manchester United progresses to the UEFA Europa League final in his home country of Sweden.
The news comes minutes after Jose Mourinho finished his pre-Burnley press conference.
Ibrahimovic suffered what appeared to be a hyperextended knee injury in Thursday’s win over Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals.
The striker has been a workhorse for Jose Mourinho, leading United in scoring during his first season at Old Trafford and posting Best XI caliber performances in both the Premier League in Europe.
This, of course, heaps more pressure on youngsters Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while opening the door for Wayne Rooney to see more time.
It’s a major blow to United’s hopes, and could signal a change in formation and tactics for Mourinho’s bunch.