Ugo Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest

Former Premier League defender Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Thursday and was rushed to hospital but Spurs released a statement on Friday morning confirming that their U-23 coach had died.
The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Leeds, Sheffield United and Glasgow Rangers defender won four caps for England during his career and won the League Cup twice with Villa and once with Boro.
Tributes have poured in for Ehiogu from across the soccer world after his tragic and sudden death. After joining Tottenham in 2014 as a youth team coach, Ehiogu played a big role in the development of plenty of Spurs’ young players who have now broken into the first team.
Aston Villa, where Ehiogu played from 1991 to 2000, will hold a minute’s applause before their derby against Birmingham City this weekend at Villa Park.
Yawn, this again. For the third time in five seasons, there will be a Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid has drawn Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the tournament, leaving Juventus to tangle with dynamic Monaco for the other place in Cardiff.
After winning the 2015-16 final in penalty kicks, Real defeated Atleti 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarterfinals and knocked off Diego Simeone’s men 4-1 in the thrilling 2013-14 final. Real won 3-0 at the Vicente Calderon in November before hosting a 1-1 draw on Aug. 8.
Juventus held down Monaco 1-0 in the 2014-15 quarters, but that was a less explosive Monaco side. Leonardo Jardim’s side scored six goals in each of the last two rounds, knocking off Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City after winning Group E over Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and CSKA Moscow.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United drew the toughest opposition left in its path to Sweden.
United will face La Liga’s Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League semifinals on May 4 and 11.
That pits Ajax against Lyon in the other side, with the final May 24 in Stockholm.
Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (23 goals) and John Guidetti (8).
Nevertheless, United is still the favorite to win the tournament, which gives an automatic berth into the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.
MADRID (AP) Barcelona’s appeal to annul the suspension that will keep Neymar from playing in the clasico against Real Madrid was rejected by the Spanish football federation on Thursday.
The federation appeals committee said it was not overturning the two-game suspension handed to Neymar for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss at Malaga on April 8.
The two-match ban was in addition to a one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve after being sent off in Malaga.
Neymar served that suspension last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-2.
In addition to the clasico on Sunday, the Brazilian forward will also miss the Spanish league game against last-place Osasuna on April 26.
Barcelona is likely to appeal the committee’s decision to a local sports tribunal.
Barcelona trails Real Madrid by three points with six rounds to go in the league. The two-time defending champion is coming off elimination to Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Diego Costa is going to be a rich man if he opts for a move to China, according to Sky Sports.
Tianjin Quanjian is willing to offer Costa the equivalent of $813,000 per week after taxes in order to lure him from Chelsea.
For comparison’s sake, Costa’s current contract pays him about $192,000 per week and runs through 2019.
Now there’s always the question of how much money really matters to a human being, but that’s a heck of a lot of dough to turn down for a striker who will turn 29 in October. From Sky Sports:
The Chinese Super League club tried to sign Costa during the January window, but their owner Shu Yuhui has confirmed that talks to take Costa to China are still continuing.
The Blues reportedly turned down a $103 million offer for the mercurial and powerful striker in January, and a summer fee could again approach that figure. They could split that figure on a pair of replacement options and hope it works, or go all out for a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.
And if Chelsea doesn’t want to sell him, Costa could sit out any period of time and make the money back in a quarter of that period.
He gone? He gone.