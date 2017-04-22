More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough: 10-man Boro look relegation-bound

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Boro goes down two goals
  • Then goes down a man
  • Pugh shines for Cherries

Gaston Ramirez took a pair of yellows — one for diving — and Middlesbrough conceded twice. That was just the first 20 minutes of what could prove to be the decisive match of Boro’s relegation fate.

Joshua King and Benik Afobe scored for the Cherries in the first 20 minutes, and Man of the Match candidate Marc Pugh added a goal and an assist. Charlie Daniels also netted for Bournemouth, which is seven points clear of the drop.

Boro is nine points back of Hull City with five to play.

It took Bournemouth less than 90 seconds to breach the Boro goal, as Marc Pugh took the final bit of good-looking passing on the left flank and cut the ball to the middle of the six for his 14th goal of the season.

Gaston Ramirez was shown a yellow card for diving in the box, a clear-cut and terrible embellishment made somewhat amusing by his demands for a trainer and a few minutes of delay in the game.

It was 2-0 just before the clock hit 16:00, as Boro’s Adam Clayton elected to take a touch of a back pass just outside the 18. Harry Arter poked that touch to Afobe, who beat Brad Guzan.

Pugh then dove after Ramirez’s foolish sliding challenge, and Boro was down to 10 men after 20 minutes.

Boro was hamstrung, but not out. Alvaro Negredo had stung a volley at Artur Boruc, and Marten De Roon forced the game’s first corner with a torrid shot near the half-hour mark.

Tricky work from Afobe cued Ryan Fraser up for a shot that missed the frame in the 52nd minute as Bournemouth buzzed toward a third goal.

Pugh then punished Boro with a 65th minute rip from the left that had Guzan flailing at air. Charlie Daniels added a fourth five minutes later.

Hull City, Swansea bosses react to wild day in relegation race

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

 

Marco Silva and Paul Clement both felt their hearts skip beats before pure elation on Saturday, as it’s increasingly clear the race to avoid the final relegation place is between their clubs.

Hull City boss Silva saw his side go down a man on a controversial red card to Oumar Niasse, but the 10-men Tigers won anyway.

For Clement and Swansea, their bid to keep pace with Hull was threatened when Federico Fernandez gave away a second-half penalty. But Marko Arnautovic missed his attempt and Tom Carroll scored at the other end to insure a win.

It was, to say the least, emotional for both men. Here’s Clement:

“I knew at half-time it was 0-0 at Hull and they were down to 10 men. It is a terrific result for them. I did feel it would be a game they would win. We have to concentrate on our jobs. We have massive game next week at Old Trafford.

“I thought we needed three wins and a draw. Hull are in the driving seat but we will chase them down until the last moment.”

So how about the man in the driving seat? Silva on the red card and the effort:

“I don’t want to talk about this situation and I respect the referee and officials, but this is not the first time that something like this has happened. Today we have achieved what we needed, but it was very hard.

“I’m really happy but we still have four games to fight. Maybe in January no one would believe in our club to survive. I don’t know what the future is.”

Neither man is committing to anything but confidence in his players and their willingness to fight. Hull leads Swans by two points, and Swans have a two-goal advantage in differential.

It should be a fun run to the end, with the teams home and away on the same weekends for each of the final four weeks. Swans will know Hull’s result once, and the flip is true once.

It should come down to the final week, and Hull will have a much stiffer test than their relegation opponents.

The run-in

Southampton vs. Hull City – April 29
Manchester United vs. Swansea City – April 30
Hull City vs. Sunderland – May 6
Swansea City vs. Everton – May 6
Sunderland vs. Swansea City – May 13
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City – May 14
Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – May 21
Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion – May 21

AT HALF: Willian brace has Chelsea ahead in FA Cup semi (follow live)

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur is meeting lofty expectations head-on.

Willian has scored a magical free kick for the Blues, but Harry Kane responded with a classy header as Spurs leveled things at one.

Willian then added a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to make it 2-1 at the break.

Kane equalized when he stooped to nod Christian Eriksen‘s cross overhead and inside the far post. It was a classy finish.

David Luiz was felled by a scary-looking stamp but returned to the match after treatment. Dele Alli caught Luiz on the right leg and then stamped down on ankle. Dele was looking away from the action, but his reputation will have a few questioning the intent.

Eric Dier nearly headed a cross home in the 36th minute, but he turned it just past the far post.

Heung-Min Son then gave away a penalty in the 42nd minute when he took down Victor Moses inside the 18. Moses jumped over the sliding Son and hit the deck to win the penalty, which Willian converted to make it 2-1.

Ibrahimovic, Rojo suffer “significant” injuries

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are almost certainly out for the season after suffering “significant knee ligament damage” on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Ibrahimovic and Rojo have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries in the Europa League win against Anderlecht. If that is true, that means they’ll be out for up to six months, missing the crucial run-in to the Premier League plus a Europa League semifinal.

Ibrahimovic, 35, fell awkwardly in the 2-1 win against Anderlecht, while Rojo came off just 23 minutes into the game after a collision with an opponent.

Here is the statement from Manchester United.

Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days.

Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.

If the Swedish veteran was to be out for the rest of the season it would be a huge blow for Jose Mourinho’s men as he’s their top scorer with 28 goals. With a potential Europa League final in his home country of Sweden (United have to get by Celta Vigo in the semifinal first) that would seem like the perfect way for Zlatan to end his time with the Red Devils.

It seems like he may never play for United again.

Rojo’s injury would leave Mourinho without many options at center back with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones out for the clash at Burnley on Sunday, plus the Manchester derby at Man City on Thursday.

If these reports are confirmed, many United fans will be wondering if they’ve seen the last of Ibrahimovic in a United jersey as he is yet to sign a new one-year contract with the club for next season and reports are linking him with a move to Major League Soccer.

VIDEO: Clucas scores stunning volley in Hull’s vital win

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Sam Clucas is coming of age for Hull City.

The ginger midfielder scored a stunner for Hull in their crucial 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday as the Tigers battled with 10-men for over 65 minutes and secured a fourth-straight Premier League home win.

Click play on the video above to watch Clucas’ fine strike which has given Hull a huge boost in their battle against relegation.