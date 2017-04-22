Bundesliga wrap: Mainz holds Bayern; Kruse bags four

RB Leipzig has a chance to close the Bundesliga gap to six points after Bayern Munich dropped points to Mainz on Saturday.
[ FA CUP SEMI: Chelsea 4-2 Spurs ]
Despite hosting the match, the Allianz Arena needed a pair of equalizers to gain a point.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz
A huge boost for the visitors, who likely didn’t expect this relegation safety aid. Stoke City loanee Bojan Krkic scored early and Daniel Brosinski converted a penalty to give Mainz 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcantara arranged a point for the Bavarians.
Ingolstadt 2-4 Werder Bremen
Max Kruse scored not one, not two, not three, but four goals as once relegation-threatened Werder surged up the table and into sixth place. The visitors trailed 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Kruse scored in the 81st, 87th, and fourth minute of stoppage time.
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
BVB overcame throwing away an early lead and conceding an own goal to climb into third place on goals from Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raphael Guerreiro.
USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, won 10 duels and made more sprints (42) than anyone else in the match.
Koln 1-1 Hoffenheim
If you missed it Friday, this is how Kerem Demirbay nabbed the point which ensure Hoffenheim will make its first trip to European competition by virtue of a Top Six finish.
Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg – Ibisevic scores
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Augsburg – Two for El Tri’s Fabian
Hamburg 1-2 Darmstadt – Sulu, Platte with goals
Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen – 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. RB Leipzig – 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|30
|21
|7
|2
|73
|17
|56
|11-4-0
|10-3-2
|70
|RB Leipzig
|29
|19
|4
|6
|55
|30
|25
|12-1-2
|7-3-4
|61
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|16
|8
|6
|65
|35
|30
|11-3-0
|5-5-6
|56
|1899 Hoffenheim
|30
|14
|13
|3
|57
|32
|25
|10-5-0
|4-8-3
|55
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|30
|14
|4
|12
|38
|35
|3
|12-1-2
|2-3-10
|46
|Werder Bremen
|30
|12
|6
|12
|50
|51
|-1
|7-1-7
|5-5-5
|42
|1. FC Köln
|30
|10
|11
|9
|43
|37
|6
|7-6-2
|3-5-7
|41
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|30
|11
|8
|11
|32
|34
|-2
|7-6-2
|4-2-9
|41
|SC Freiburg
|29
|12
|5
|12
|36
|51
|-15
|8-1-5
|4-4-7
|41
|Mönchengladbach
|30
|11
|6
|13
|39
|44
|-5
|7-3-5
|4-3-8
|39
|FC Schalke 04
|29
|10
|7
|12
|38
|34
|4
|8-3-4
|2-4-8
|37
|Bayer Leverkusen
|29
|10
|6
|13
|42
|44
|-2
|5-5-5
|5-1-8
|36
|FSV Mainz 05
|30
|9
|6
|15
|39
|49
|-10
|6-4-5
|3-2-10
|33
|VfL Wolfsburg
|30
|9
|6
|15
|30
|43
|-13
|5-2-8
|4-4-7
|33
|Hamburger SV
|30
|9
|6
|15
|30
|55
|-25
|7-3-5
|2-3-10
|33
|FC Augsburg
|30
|8
|8
|14
|29
|49
|-20
|4-5-6
|4-3-8
|32
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|54
|-21
|4-3-8
|4-1-10
|28
|Darmstadt
|30
|6
|3
|21
|23
|58
|-35
|5-3-7
|1-0-14
|21