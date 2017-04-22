Chelsea 4-2 Spurs: Blues onto FA Cup final in thriller

- Willian scores free kick, PK
- Spurs equalize twice
- Hazard gets seeing-eye winner
- Matic scores rocket insurance goal
Willian bagged a brace and Eden Hazard nabbed a match-winner as Chelsea overcame giving away a pair of leads to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Nemanja Matic finished the scoring with an absolutely thrilling hit.
Chelsea will get the winner of Manchester City and Arsenal’s Sunday semi on May 27 as the Blues’ bid for a double stays alive.
[ LIVE: Follow Spurs-Chelsea here ]
Willian opened the scoring early, bending a shot around the wall and past a leaning Hugo Lloris.
Kane equalized when he stooped to nod Christian Eriksen‘s cross overhead and inside the far post. It was a classy finish.
David Luiz was felled by a scary-looking stamp but returned to the match after treatment. Dele Alli caught Luiz on the right leg and then stamped down on ankle. Dele was looking away from the action, but his reputation will have a few questioning the intent.
Eric Dier nearly headed a cross home in the 36th minute, but he turned it just past the far post.
Heung-Min Son then gave away a penalty in the 42nd minute when he took down Victor Moses inside the 18. Moses jumped over the sliding Son and hit the deck to win the penalty, which Willian converted to make it 2-1.
Dele broke through in the 52nd minute, latching onto a fantastic ball from Eriksen. The ball swerved around and between David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta, and Dele lashed a half-volley by Thibaut Courtois.
Both pass and finish were sensational.
Antonio Conte replied by taking off Willian and Michy Batshuayi for Eden Hazard and Diego Costa. Decent players to have on your bench, we guess.
And better players to have on your pitch. Hazard have Chelsea its third lead of the afternoon in the 75th minute, collected a partially cleared corner kick and hammering it through traffic to make it 3-2.
They don’t come much harder than Matic’s goal, a hammered shot from distance that barely hard reason to rotate en route to the upper 90. What a hit.
Kane came close to making it 4-3 in stoppage time, as his free kick slipped under Courtois but spun back from the line.