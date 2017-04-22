More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Hull City 2-0 Watford: Heroic win for 10-man Tigers

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT
  • Niasse sent off in 25th minute
  • Markovic, Clucas score in second half
  • Tigers win fourth-straight at home
  • Hull stay two points above drop zone

10-man Hull City secured a miraculous win against Watford as Marco Silva’s men battled for over 65 minutes a man down and grabbed a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

After Oumar Niasse was harshly sent off in the first half, Hull regrouped and scored twice in the second half through Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas with Watford wasting numerous chances.

With the win Hull stay two points above the drop zone, while Watford stay on 40 points.

Early on Hull’s skipper Harry Maguire made a real mess of a back pass but Watford failed to make the most of it.

The Hornets looked dangerous on the break in the first half as plenty of long balls were placed behind Hull’s defense.

Before half time Hull’s hopes of picking up three points took a massive blow as Niasse went in for a challenge with M’Baye Niang and referee Bobby Madley believed the Hull forward went in recklessly as he brandished a red card.

Eldin Jakupovic made a superb save to deny Sebastian Prodl from a corner and then Daryl Janmaat‘s shot was deflected over by his teammate Tory Deeney. Before the break Miguel Britos headed wide at the back post, then Maguire almost scored an own goal as glorious chances came and went for Watford.

In the second half Hull unexpectedly took the lead as they soaked up pressure and then hit Watford on the break to go 1-0 up.

Kamil Grosicki‘s cross found Markovic and his header looked to have gone over the line but he made sure by smashing home.

Clucas then curled a free kick inches wide of the post as Hull searched for a second goal and soon after it arrived with a stunner.

The ball popped out to the edge of the box and Clucas chested the ball under control and sent a fine volley into the top corner to make it 2-0.

LIVE – Chelsea, Tottenham clash in FA Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

The two teams battling it out for the Premier League title collide on Saturday in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley, with the winner playing either Arsenal or Manchester City in the final on May 28.

Tottenham and Chelsea clash (12:15 p.m. ET) with the latter seeing their lead atop the Premier League table cut to just four points last week, while Spurs have won seven on the trot and are hunting their London rivals down.

In team news Antonio Conte has rested both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, with Thibaut Courtois returning in goal.

Tottenham start with their strongest possible team (Trippier in for Walker) as the north London club mourn U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu who tragically passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday.

Click on the link above to follow live coverage of what promises to be an epic semifinal, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have plenty more reaction and analysis after the game too.

Premier League AT HALF: Swans lead; Boro, Hull down to 10 men

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Middlesbrough may well see their slim hopes of survival bite the dust thanks to Bournemouth and Gaston Ramirez.

Swansea City 1-0 Stoke City

You can’t fake desperation, and Fernando Llorente’s celebrations of his headed corner kick goal show that Swans are up for the fight. Stoke City keeper Jack Butland looks shaky in his return to PL action.

Bournemouth 2-0 Middlesbrough

The Cherries had goals from Benik Afobe and Joshua King before the match was 16 minutes old, and Gaston Ramirez saw yellow cards for diving and a reckless slide by the 20 minute mark. Boro looks destined for the drop.

Hull City 0-0 Watford

Watch this space, as a 25th minute red card to Oumar Niasse could cost Hull critical goal differential. As it stands, Swansea and Hull would finish the day level on points with Swans three ahead in GD.

West Ham United 0-0 Everton

Not a ton cooking at the London Stadium.

Klopp: Transfer targets very interested in Liverpool project

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is making progress in attracting new players to Anfield.

The Reds, of course, are still in a fight to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, but Klopp claims that isn’t deterring players.

The manager says he’s had “very positive” talks with targets, and that “they all see the progress” at Liverpool.

Klopp compared what he sees as an up-and-coming and young Liverpool squad with in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

From Sky Sports:

“[Tottenham] are obviously a few steps ahead, but they have played longer together. We feel in a good way, and if a player wants to be part of this way, then it’s easier to make this decision this year than last year.”

There are significant difference between the two sides, specifically that Spurs attack is buttressed by a composed and chemistry-driven defense corps, but there is some element of truth to the idea that familiarity will help Liverpool.

Klopp has loads to prove moving forward, and his star has lost some luster this season. How he finishes will determine much about Liverpool’s summer transfer magnetism as well as the leeway he receives to start 2017-18.

STREAM LIVE: 4 Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

Four Premier League games

Relegation haunted Swansea host Stoke, while Hull welcome Watford in another big home clash for a team fighting relegation. West Ham and Everton collide at the London Stadium and Bournemouth host Middlesbrough with both teams desperate for a win.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be West Ham vs. Everton and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

