Hull City 2-0 Watford: Heroic win for 10-man Tigers

Niasse sent off in 25th minute

Markovic, Clucas score in second half

Tigers win fourth-straight at home

Hull stay two points above drop zone

10-man Hull City secured a miraculous win against Watford as Marco Silva’s men battled for over 65 minutes a man down and grabbed a vital three points in their battle against relegation.

After Oumar Niasse was harshly sent off in the first half, Hull regrouped and scored twice in the second half through Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas with Watford wasting numerous chances.

With the win Hull stay two points above the drop zone, while Watford stay on 40 points.

Early on Hull’s skipper Harry Maguire made a real mess of a back pass but Watford failed to make the most of it.

The Hornets looked dangerous on the break in the first half as plenty of long balls were placed behind Hull’s defense.

Before half time Hull’s hopes of picking up three points took a massive blow as Niasse went in for a challenge with M’Baye Niang and referee Bobby Madley believed the Hull forward went in recklessly as he brandished a red card.

Eldin Jakupovic made a superb save to deny Sebastian Prodl from a corner and then Daryl Janmaat‘s shot was deflected over by his teammate Tory Deeney. Before the break Miguel Britos headed wide at the back post, then Maguire almost scored an own goal as glorious chances came and went for Watford.

In the second half Hull unexpectedly took the lead as they soaked up pressure and then hit Watford on the break to go 1-0 up.

Kamil Grosicki‘s cross found Markovic and his header looked to have gone over the line but he made sure by smashing home.

Clucas then curled a free kick inches wide of the post as Hull searched for a second goal and soon after it arrived with a stunner.

The ball popped out to the edge of the box and Clucas chested the ball under control and sent a fine volley into the top corner to make it 2-0.

