Hull City, Swansea bosses react to wild day in relegation race

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

 

Marco Silva and Paul Clement both felt their hearts skip beats before pure elation on Saturday, as it’s increasingly clear the race to avoid the final relegation place is between their clubs.

Hull City boss Silva saw his side go down a man on a controversial red card to Oumar Niasse, but the 10-men Tigers won anyway.

For Clement and Swansea, their bid to keep pace with Hull was threatened when Federico Fernandez gave away a second-half penalty. But Marko Arnautovic missed his attempt and Tom Carroll scored at the other end to insure a win.

It was, to say the least, emotional for both men. Here’s Clement:

“I knew at half-time it was 0-0 at Hull and they were down to 10 men. It is a terrific result for them. I did feel it would be a game they would win. We have to concentrate on our jobs. We have massive game next week at Old Trafford.

“I thought we needed three wins and a draw. Hull are in the driving seat but we will chase them down until the last moment.”

So how about the man in the driving seat? Silva on the red card and the effort:

“I don’t want to talk about this situation and I respect the referee and officials, but this is not the first time that something like this has happened. Today we have achieved what we needed, but it was very hard.

“I’m really happy but we still have four games to fight. Maybe in January no one would believe in our club to survive. I don’t know what the future is.”

Neither man is committing to anything but confidence in his players and their willingness to fight. Hull leads Swans by two points, and Swans have a two-goal advantage in differential.

It should be a fun run to the end, with the teams home and away on the same weekends for each of the final four weeks. Swans will know Hull’s result once, and the flip is true once.

It should come down to the final week, and Hull will have a much stiffer test than their relegation opponents.

The run-in

Southampton vs. Hull City – April 29
Manchester United vs. Swansea City – April 30
Hull City vs. Sunderland – May 6
Swansea City vs. Everton – May 6
Sunderland vs. Swansea City – May 13
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City – May 14
Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – May 21
Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion – May 21

AT HALF: Willian brace has Chelsea ahead in FA Cup semi (follow live)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur is meeting lofty expectations head-on.

Willian has scored a magical free kick for the Blues, but Harry Kane responded with a classy header as Spurs leveled things at one.

Willian then added a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to make it 2-1 at the break.

Kane equalized when he stooped to nod Christian Eriksen‘s cross overhead and inside the far post. It was a classy finish.

David Luiz was felled by a scary-looking stamp but returned to the match after treatment. Dele Alli caught Luiz on the right leg and then stamped down on ankle. Dele was looking away from the action, but his reputation will have a few questioning the intent.

Eric Dier nearly headed a cross home in the 36th minute, but he turned it just past the far post.

Heung-Min Son then gave away a penalty in the 42nd minute when he took down Victor Moses inside the 18. Moses jumped over the sliding Son and hit the deck to win the penalty, which Willian converted to make it 2-1.

Ibrahimovic, Rojo suffer “significant” injuries

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are almost certainly out for the season after suffering “significant knee ligament damage” on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Ibrahimovic and Rojo have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries in the Europa League win against Anderlecht. If that is true, that means they’ll be out for up to six months, missing the crucial run-in to the Premier League plus a Europa League semifinal.

Ibrahimovic, 35, fell awkwardly in the 2-1 win against Anderlecht, while Rojo came off just 23 minutes into the game after a collision with an opponent.

Here is the statement from Manchester United.

Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days.

Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.

If the Swedish veteran was to be out for the rest of the season it would be a huge blow for Jose Mourinho’s men as he’s their top scorer with 28 goals. With a potential Europa League final in his home country of Sweden (United have to get by Celta Vigo in the semifinal first) that would seem like the perfect way for Zlatan to end his time with the Red Devils.

It seems like he may never play for United again.

Rojo’s injury would leave Mourinho without many options at center back with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones out for the clash at Burnley on Sunday, plus the Manchester derby at Man City on Thursday.

If these reports are confirmed, many United fans will be wondering if they’ve seen the last of Ibrahimovic in a United jersey as he is yet to sign a new one-year contract with the club for next season and reports are linking him with a move to Major League Soccer.

VIDEO: Clucas scores stunning volley in Hull’s vital win

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Sam Clucas is coming of age for Hull City.

The ginger midfielder scored a stunner for Hull in their crucial 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday as the Tigers battled with 10-men for over 65 minutes and secured a fourth-straight Premier League home win.

Click play on the video above to watch Clucas’ fine strike which has given Hull a huge boost in their battle against relegation.

Advantage: Morgan; Lyon takes first UWCL leg vs. Lloyd’s Man City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Manchester City and Carli Lloyd endured a nightmare start to their UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinal tie with Lyon on Saturday en route to a 3-1 first leg loss.

Lloyd was called for a handball in the box during the first minute of play at the Academy Stadium in Manchester, and Lyon converted the attempt.

USWNT star Alex Morgan plays for Lyon, which brings three away goals home for April 22’s second leg.

Both Morgan and Lloyd are loan from their NWSL clubs.