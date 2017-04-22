Klopp: Transfer targets very interested in Liverpool project

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is making progress in attracting new players to Anfield.

The Reds, of course, are still in a fight to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, but Klopp claims that isn’t deterring players.

The manager says he’s had “very positive” talks with targets, and that “they all see the progress” at Liverpool.

Klopp compared what he sees as an up-and-coming and young Liverpool squad with in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

From Sky Sports:

“[Tottenham] are obviously a few steps ahead, but they have played longer together. We feel in a good way, and if a player wants to be part of this way, then it’s easier to make this decision this year than last year.”

There are significant difference between the two sides, specifically that Spurs attack is buttressed by a composed and chemistry-driven defense corps, but there is some element of truth to the idea that familiarity will help Liverpool.

Klopp has loads to prove moving forward, and his star has lost some luster this season. How he finishes will determine much about Liverpool’s summer transfer magnetism as well as the leeway he receives to start 2017-18.

