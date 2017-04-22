More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Koeman hits out at English managers, Saints over youngsters

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Ronald Koeman has hit out at other managers who do not give young players a chance to play in the Premier League.

The Everton manager was criticized during his time at Southampton for not bringing through more young players but since he’s been at Everton he’s made the likes of Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, Matthew Pennington and Ademola Lookman regulars in his first team.

Ahead of the Toffees clash at West Ham on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Koeman revealed how his approach differs from that of other coaches in England.

“I see differences in how I like to give young players a chance maybe more than the English managers. They are afraid. I am not afraid to put young players in,” Koeman said. “I know in English football people say you have to look out for young players, that maybe they say they can play 15 or 20 games, not more. But I am not afraid – maybe they are.

“It is all about the talents of the young players. If they have the ­talent you have to give an opportunity. If they don’t have the talent then you have to look ­elsewhere. If I have a second center back and he is 20 and I think he can do the job, then I don’t sign a center back as a third option. My young boy is my second option. It’s the way I like to work.

“I am a ­manager who is giving young players a chance when they deserve it. I am not doubting whether to give a young player a chance instead of an older player. But that was in ­Holland, Spain and Southampton and also in Everton.”

Koeman went on to defend himself about not using youngsters at his former club Southampton and was particularly harsh about the quality of the latest batch of young players coming through at St Mary’s.

“In Southampton they can look at how many players made their debuts in the first team of Southampton when I was the manager – seven, eight, nine?” Koeman said. “But why they don’t play for the first team more regularly? Because they weren’t good enough. Now this season they played in Europe when the manager was using a lot of players to have rotation. Now they don’t play in Europe they don’t play every weekend. Tell me which young player is now in the first team? Nobody. That is criticism but, OK, no problem.”

The legendary Dutchman tells it how it is and his philosophy of playing youngsters has been consistent throughout his coaching career in Portugal, Spain, Holland and England. At Everton he has lambasted the likes of Ross Barkley publicly but seems to be getting results from the talented youngster and he seems to have a knack of getting the best out of young talent in general.

That said, Koeman could’ve been a little more tactful when making this point.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

Four Premier League games

Relegation haunted Swansea host Stoke, while Hull welcome Watford in another big home clash for a team fighting relegation. West Ham and Everton collide at the London Stadium and Bournemouth host Middlesbrough with both teams desperate for a win.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be West Ham vs. Everton and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below.

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
Ugo Ehiogu tributes planned for FA Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tottenham’s U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu on Friday special tributes will be paid to the former England international at Wembley on Saturday.

A minute’s applause will take place before the FA Cup semifinal between Tottenham and Chelsea, while both sets of players will wear black armbands to honor Ehiogu who passed away at the age of 44.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender collapsed at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu was Spurs’ U-23 coach and played a huge role in the development of the talented batch of youngsters coming through at the north London club.

A photo of Ehiogu, who also worked briefly as a coach for the English U-20 team at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey after completing his pro license, was also put up outside Wembley to honor his memory.

The former center back won two League Cups with Aston Villa and one with Middlesbrough during a 20-year playing career, most of which was spent in the Premier League.

 

Former FIFA head Blatter quizzed by US, Swiss investigators

Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

ZURICH (AP) Sepp Blatter says he met with U.S. Department of Justice officials and is not a suspect in their investigation of corruption linked to FIFA.

The former FIFA president tells reporters: “I was never a person of interest or under scrutiny by the American justice. Never.”

Blatter’s most recent contact “with lawyers from the United States Justice Department” was several months ago in Switzerland and was also attended by FIFA legal representatives, he says.

Blatter says: “I have been investigated in two or three matters but it’s no wrongdoing. So the only case which is pending for me is the Swiss case.”

Swiss federal prosecutors have also questioned Blatter, though he says “clarification” in their broader FIFA investigation and not related to a criminal proceedings opened against him in September 2015.

MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 3-1 Chicago Fire (video)

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): It was only a matter of time until we caught a glimpse of the Toronto FC from a season ago, and that’s what the club showed Friday night. Despite Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s tremendous influence since arriving in MLS two weeks ago, it was Sebastian Giovinco that stole the show at BMO Field after opening and closing the scoring for TFC and continuing to pester opposition. The Fire looked like a shell of themselves in the attack on Friday, with Veljko Paunovic’s side failing to muster up a shot on target after scoring six goals in their last three matches.

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — Beautiful TFC buildup nearly ends with stunner — I think we all wish Giovinco’s shot went in on this lovely attempt…

28′ — Two touches and the Atomic Ant slots it home — If you give this man an inch… well you know the rest. It’s only Giovinco’s second goal of the season but you can expect plenty more where that came from.

32′ — Zavaleta adds a second for the hosts — It felt like Justin Morrow’s cross was in the there for a year or two but Eriq Zavaleta did quite well to direct his header on goal.

82′ — Giovinco seals it with a curler — All in a day’s work for the diminutive Italian. Just watch this free kick once… or five times. It gets prettier each time.

Men of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (28′, 82′), Eriq Zavaleta (32′), David Accam (88′)