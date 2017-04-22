More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

LIVE – Chelsea, Tottenham clash in FA Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

The two teams battling it out for the Premier League title collide on Saturday in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley, with the winner playing either Arsenal or Manchester City in the final on May 28.

[ LIVE: Follow Spurs-Chelsea here ]

Tottenham and Chelsea clash (12:15 p.m. ET) with the latter seeing their lead atop the Premier League table cut to just four points last week, while Spurs have won seven on the trot and are hunting their London rivals down.

In team news Antonio Conte has rested both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, with Thibaut Courtois returning in goal.

Tottenham start with their strongest possible team (Trippier in for Walker) as the north London club mourn U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu who tragically passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday.

Click on the link above to follow live coverage of what promises to be an epic semifinal, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have plenty more reaction and analysis after the game too.

Premier League AT HALF: Swans lead; Boro, Hull down to 10 men

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Middlesbrough may well see their slim hopes of survival bite the dust thanks to Bournemouth and Gaston Ramirez.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Swansea City 1-0 Stoke City

You can’t fake desperation, and Fernando Llorente’s celebrations of his headed corner kick goal show that Swans are up for the fight. Stoke City keeper Jack Butland looks shaky in his return to PL action.

Bournemouth 2-0 Middlesbrough

The Cherries had goals from Benik Afobe and Joshua King before the match was 16 minutes old, and Gaston Ramirez saw yellow cards for diving and a reckless slide by the 20 minute mark. Boro looks destined for the drop.

Hull City 0-0 Watford

Watch this space, as a 25th minute red card to Oumar Niasse could cost Hull critical goal differential. As it stands, Swansea and Hull would finish the day level on points with Swans three ahead in GD.

West Ham United 0-0 Everton

Not a ton cooking at the London Stadium.

Klopp: Transfer targets very interested in Liverpool project

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is making progress in attracting new players to Anfield.

The Reds, of course, are still in a fight to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, but Klopp claims that isn’t deterring players.

The manager says he’s had “very positive” talks with targets, and that “they all see the progress” at Liverpool.

Klopp compared what he sees as an up-and-coming and young Liverpool squad with in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

From Sky Sports:

“[Tottenham] are obviously a few steps ahead, but they have played longer together. We feel in a good way, and if a player wants to be part of this way, then it’s easier to make this decision this year than last year.”

There are significant difference between the two sides, specifically that Spurs attack is buttressed by a composed and chemistry-driven defense corps, but there is some element of truth to the idea that familiarity will help Liverpool.

Klopp has loads to prove moving forward, and his star has lost some luster this season. How he finishes will determine much about Liverpool’s summer transfer magnetism as well as the leeway he receives to start 2017-18.

STREAM LIVE: 4 Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

Four Premier League games

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Relegation haunted Swansea host Stoke, while Hull welcome Watford in another big home clash for a team fighting relegation. West Ham and Everton collide at the London Stadium and Bournemouth host Middlesbrough with both teams desperate for a win.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be West Ham vs. Everton and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

Koeman hits out at English managers, Saints over youngsters

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Ronald Koeman has hit out at other managers who do not give young players a chance to play in the Premier League.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

The Everton manager was criticized during his time at Southampton for not bringing through more young players but since he’s been at Everton he’s made the likes of Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, Matthew Pennington and Ademola Lookman regulars in his first team.

Ahead of the Toffees clash at West Ham on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Koeman revealed how his approach differs from that of other coaches in England.

“I see differences in how I like to give young players a chance maybe more than the English managers. They are afraid. I am not afraid to put young players in,” Koeman said. “I know in English football people say you have to look out for young players, that maybe they say they can play 15 or 20 games, not more. But I am not afraid – maybe they are.

“It is all about the talents of the young players. If they have the ­talent you have to give an opportunity. If they don’t have the talent then you have to look ­elsewhere. If I have a second center back and he is 20 and I think he can do the job, then I don’t sign a center back as a third option. My young boy is my second option. It’s the way I like to work.

“I am a ­manager who is giving young players a chance when they deserve it. I am not doubting whether to give a young player a chance instead of an older player. But that was in ­Holland, Spain and Southampton and also in Everton.”

Koeman went on to defend himself about not using youngsters at his former club Southampton and was particularly harsh about the quality of the latest batch of young players coming through at St Mary’s.

“In Southampton they can look at how many players made their debuts in the first team of Southampton when I was the manager – seven, eight, nine?” Koeman said. “But why they don’t play for the first team more regularly? Because they weren’t good enough. Now this season they played in Europe when the manager was using a lot of players to have rotation. Now they don’t play in Europe they don’t play every weekend. Tell me which young player is now in the first team? Nobody. That is criticism but, OK, no problem.”

The legendary Dutchman tells it how it is and his philosophy of playing youngsters has been consistent throughout his coaching career in Portugal, Spain, Holland and England. At Everton he has lambasted the likes of Ross Barkley publicly but seems to be getting results from the talented youngster and he seems to have a knack of getting the best out of young talent in general.

That said, Koeman could’ve been a little more tactful when making this point.