Player ratings from Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Antonio Conte‘s side edged out Mauricio Pochettino‘s men to reach the FA Cup final against either Arsenal or Manchester City.
Here are the marks out of 10 on each player from what will go down as a classic FA Cup semifinal.
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois – 6 – Spilled Harry Kane‘s free kick in stoppage time but wasn’t punished. Solid apart from that.
Cesar Azpilicueta – 7 – Captain on the day and put in a typically solid shift back at center back.
David Luiz – 8 – On his 30th birthday showed real maturity to shackle Harry Kane, especially in the second half.
Nathan Ake – 7 – Proved to Conte he is ready to start next season. The Dutchman looks so good on the ball.
Victor Moses – 7 – Won the penalty kick before half time and gave Son a torrid afternoon.
Nemanja Matic – 6 – Apart from smashing in an absolute screamer to make it 4-2, Matic had an off day.
N'Golo Kante – 6 – Like his central midfield partner, Kante had a rare game where he looked overrun in midfield.
Marcos Alonso – 5 – Spurs had plenty of joy down Alonso’s flank and although he kept going, not one of his better games.
Willian – 7 – Scored twice with a sublime free kick and a cool PK. Must’ve been annoyed to be subbed off in second half.
Michy Batshuayi – 4 – May well be his final appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Never got involved and Willian handed the PK over him.
Pedro – 6 – Flitted in and out of the game but his pace on the break was always a threat.
Subs
Diego Costa on for Batshuayi – 6 – His presence caused Spurs’ backline problems.
Eden Hazard on for Willian – 7 – A fine goal and another assist. Not bad for 30 minutes on the pitch…
Cesc Fabrgeas on for Pedro – 6 – Had a steadying influence on the game to help seal the win.
Tottenham Hotspur
Hugo Lloris – 6 – Maybe to blame for Willian’s free kick going in as one step to his right cost him.
Eric Dier – 6 – A steady outing at center back. Few misplaced passes at key moments almost cost Spurs.
Toby Alderweireld – 6 – Steady outing on the ball but gave away the free kick from which Willian scored.
Jan Vertonghen – 7 – Typically committed display and didn’t look too troubled defensively throughout.
Kieran Trippier – 7 – Gave Spurs an attacking option on the right and did well on the left after Walker came on.
Mousa Dembele – 7 – Kept the ball well and his runs forward caused Chelsea so many problems. Smooth display, as always.
Victor Wanyama – 7 – Helped win the midfield battle alongside Dembele and did all of the dirty work. Got the better of Kante.
Hueng-min Son – 4 – Had a horrible time at left wing back. Gave away a penalty kick and looked so unsure defensively.
Christian Eriksen – 8 – Two wonderful assists with textbook crosses. He’s now created all of Spurs’ last four goals vs. Chelsea.
Harry Kane – 7 – A fine header for his goal and although he always looked dangerous, Luiz may have won the battle between them.
Dele Alli – 8 – Superb finish to make it 2-2 and always a threat with his surging runs and clever movement.
Subs
Kyle Walker on for Hueng-min Son – 5 – Offered plenty more going forward and solid in defense.
Georges-Kevin -Nkoudou on for Victor Wanyama – 5 – One run into the box but that was about it.