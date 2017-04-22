Ibrahimovic, Rojo suffer “significant” injuries

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are almost certainly out for the season after suffering “significant knee ligament damage” on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Ibrahimovic and Rojo have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries in the Europa League win against Anderlecht. If that is true, that means they’ll be out for up to six months, missing the crucial run-in to the Premier League plus a Europa League semifinal.

Ibrahimovic, 35, fell awkwardly in the 2-1 win against Anderlecht, while Rojo came off just 23 minutes into the game after a collision with an opponent.

Here is the statement from Manchester United.

Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days. Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.

If the Swedish veteran was to be out for the rest of the season it would be a huge blow for Jose Mourinho’s men as he’s their top scorer with 28 goals. With a potential Europa League final in his home country of Sweden (United have to get by Celta Vigo in the semifinal first) that would seem like the perfect way for Zlatan to end his time with the Red Devils.

It seems like he may never play for United again.

Rojo’s injury would leave Mourinho without many options at center back with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones out for the clash at Burnley on Sunday, plus the Manchester derby at Man City on Thursday.

If these reports are confirmed, many United fans will be wondering if they’ve seen the last of Ibrahimovic in a United jersey as he is yet to sign a new one-year contract with the club for next season and reports are linking him with a move to Major League Soccer.

