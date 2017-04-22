More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Serie A: Fiorentina, Inter Milan thrill in 9-goal instant classic

Associated PressApr 22, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Inter Milan lost at Fiorentina 5-4 in one of the most incredible Serie A matches of the season on Saturday and left its European hopes hanging by a thread.

Inter led 2-1 at halftime, Fiorentina led 5-2 after 79 minutes, Inter scored its fourth in stoppage time and watched its equalizer attempt cleared off the goal-line.

Just over a month ago, Inter was hoping to sneak into the Champions League after a 7-1 victory over Atalanta but two points from five matches has seen it slip to seventh, two points behind AC Milan, which occupies the last qualifying position for the Europa League.

Milan hosts Empoli on Sunday.

“We have to understand why what happened happened,” Inter coach Stefano Pioli said. “What we saw in the second half can’t be my team … we played for only 45 minutes. Then there was an inexplicable blackout.

“Since the Atalanta match we haven’t had the right mental attitude. We are Inter and we can’t play like this. We’ve reached the bottom. … We can’t throw away matches like we did in the second half today. Unfortunately this month we’ve thrown away everything we built.”

Fiorentina, which also missed a penalty, moved to within one point of Inter, which hosts third-placed Napoli next weekend.

Matias Vecino broke the deadlock for Fiorentina early but Inter appeared to swiftly turn the match around with two goals in five minutes.

First, Ivan Perisic slotted home Antonio Candreva’s low cross, then Mauro Icardi fired Joao Mario’s through ball across into the bottom left corner.

Fiorentina should have equalized after halftime when it was awarded a soft penalty after Danilo D’Ambrosio was adjudged to have pulled back Khouma Babacar, but Federico Bernardeschi’s weak spot kick saved by Samir Handanovic.

Davide Astori headed in the equalizer shortly after the hour mark, and Vecino again gave Fiorentina the lead two minutes later with his second of the match.

Babacar appeared to seal matters for Fiorentina with two strikes into the bottom right corner in the 70th and 79th minutes to make it 5-2.

But Inter wasn’t finished.

Icardi controlled Perisic’s pass in the area and fired in off the post two minutes from time, and headed in a corner in stoppage time to complete a hat trick.

Inter threw everyone forward and almost leveled from another corner which came out to Marcelo Brozovic, whose effort was cleared off the line by Astori.

Championship Focus: 3 teams separated by 1 point; Fulham go 6th

By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Brighton are promoted already, and Newcastle United should still be joining them, but beyond those two, the Championship is a disorganized, jumbled mess.

Norwich City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Let’s call it the promotion celebration hangover, shall we? After five straight wins secured their place in the Premier League next season, Brighton never really turned up against Norwich on Friday. Scoring one own goal is never an enjoyable experience. Scoring a brace of own goals is an absolute nightmare, which Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale lived during a disastrous 21-minute period, and will never forget.

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Reading

Having climbed all the way up to third in recent weeks, Reading lost away to relegation threatened Forest on Saturday, and saw their lead in the race for the first playoff spot to be cut from four points to one. Britt Assombalonga put Forest 2-0 up two minutes into the second half, and Mustapha Carayol made it 3-0 before Reading came to life. Yann Kermorgant bagged a second-half brace and brought the visitors back to 3-2 with 15 minutes left to play, but that’s as close as they’d get.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Derby County

Officially the Championship’s most in-form side (five wins and one draw in their last six games), Wednesday have raced past a whole host of sides and moved into fourth place with a comeback victory over Derby. Darren Bent put the visitors ahead three minutes into the second half, but Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper responded to pull the Owls level and ahead over the the next 16 minutes.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Fulham

Heading in the opposite direction, Huddersfield have just four wins from their last 11 league games (five losses), and have slipped from third to fifth, where they sit just two points ahead of sixth-place Fulham after a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of the Cottagers. Scott Malone canceled out Chris Lowe’s early opener, Tom Cairney scored the eventual winner from the penalty spot in the 20th minute, and Stefan Johansen made it 3-1 and 4-1 in the final nine first-half minutes.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(18th) Burton 2-1 (7th) Leeds United

Monday’s Championship schedule

Newcastle United vs. Preston North End — 2:45 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Darlington Nagbe’s golazo gave POR an early lead on VAN

By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Darlington Nagbe may not score goals as frequently as we’d like him to do — at least, not thus far in his promising but still-wanting career — but let’s give the man a bit of credit when it’s due: when he does score, it’s almost always a jaw-dropping golazo.

Example no. 26 in his MLS (regular-season) career: the below video, in which Nagbe works his way around the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 18-yard box (and defenders), and tees off from 20 yards out. Not even Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia is saving that one.

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool, Man Utd chasing top-four finishes

By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Are Manchester United really in the top-four race? Will Liverpool sprint or stumble to the finish line? Are Burnley and Crystal Palace safe from relegation?

Questions to ponder ahead of Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures…

Burnley vs. Manchester United — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

After eight sterling months (17 PL goals, 28 in all competitions), now begins the post-Zlatan Ibrahimovic era at Man United after the Swedish superstar suffered a “significant” knee injury (as did defender Marcos Rojo) during United’s Europa League triumph over Anderlecht on Thursday. 22 games unbeaten (12 wins, 10 draws) in league play, and United have not only kept pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for a top-four finish, but closed the gap to six and four points, with two and one games in hand, respectively.

With Ibrahimovic out for the remainder of the season — and perhaps the rest of the calendar year — Marcus Rashford has already stepped up and assumed the role of line-leading, goal-scoring striker in his absence. Last weekend, Rashford started in place of a healthy Ibrahimovic and scored what turned out to be the winning goal against PL leaders Chelsea. The 19-year-old followed that up with the 107th-minute winner against Anderlecht to reach double-digit goals, including three in his last four games, for the first time in his career.

With the Manchester derby not far on the horizon (Thursday), a United win would move the Red Devils to within a single point of fourth-place Man City, with the two sides finally level on games played.

INJURIES: Burnley — QUESTIONABLE: Sam Vokes (hamstring), Johann Gudmundsson (knee) | Man United — OUT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Juan Mata (groin), Chris Smalling (knee), Phil Jones (toe)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Unbeaten in their last seven PL games (five wins, two draws), Liverpool’s disastrous start to 2017 (zero wins in their first five games after New Years Day) has long faded from the rearview mirror. With signature victories over Arsenal and Everton, plus a convincing win over Tottenham Hotspur separating the above streaks, Jurgen Klopp‘s first full season at Anfield sits 450 minutes from achieving a goal thought improbable or impossible by many back in August: Champions League qualification.

Klopp, for one, is wary of coming up against Christian Benteke, not long a former Liverpool striker, in red-hot form (three goals and an assist in his last four games — two wins and a draw for Crystal Palace).

“He is obviously another player with confidence, in a good run and all that stuff,” Klopp said. “Like it is always when you play against Zlatan, other strikers, these kinds of strikers — tall, good with their back to the goal — you have to avoid the crosses and you have to avoid the passes. That’s how it works.

“If we let them cross 50 balls it’s pretty likely he will have a few dangerous headers. That’s not his only strength, of course, but that’s a real strength.”

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Sadio Mane (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jordan Henderson (foot), Danny Ings (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (knock), Daniel Sturridge (hip), Ragnar Klavan (knee) | Crystal Palace — OUT: Scott Dann (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Loic Remy (calf), James Tomkins (calf)

Bundesliga wrap: Mainz holds Bayern; Kruse bags four

By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

RB Leipzig has a chance to close the Bundesliga gap to six points after Bayern Munich dropped points to Mainz on Saturday.

Despite hosting the match, the Allianz Arena needed a pair of equalizers to gain a point.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz

A huge boost for the visitors, who likely didn’t expect this relegation safety aid. Stoke City loanee Bojan Krkic scored early and Daniel Brosinski converted a penalty to give Mainz 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcantara arranged a point for the Bavarians.

Ingolstadt 2-4 Werder Bremen

Max Kruse scored not one, not two, not three, but four goals as once relegation-threatened Werder surged up the table and into sixth place. The visitors trailed 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Kruse scored in the 81st, 87th, and fourth minute of stoppage time.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

BVB overcame throwing away an early lead and conceding an own goal to climb into third place on goals from Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raphael Guerreiro.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, won 10 duels and made more sprints (42) than anyone else in the match.

Koln 1-1 Hoffenheim

If you missed it Friday, this is how Kerem Demirbay nabbed the point which ensure Hoffenheim will make its first trip to European competition by virtue of a Top Six finish.

Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg – Ibisevic scores
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Augsburg – Two for El Tri’s Fabian
Hamburg 1-2 Darmstadt – Sulu, Platte with goals
Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen – 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. RB Leipzig – 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 30 21 7 2 73 17 56 11-4-0 10-3-2 70
 RB Leipzig 29 19 4 6 55 30 25 12-1-2 7-3-4 61
 Borussia Dortmund 30 16 8 6 65 35 30 11-3-0 5-5-6 56
 1899 Hoffenheim 30 14 13 3 57 32 25 10-5-0 4-8-3 55
 Hertha BSC Berlin 30 14 4 12 38 35 3 12-1-2 2-3-10 46
 Werder Bremen 30 12 6 12 50 51 -1 7-1-7 5-5-5 42
 1. FC Köln 30 10 11 9 43 37 6 7-6-2 3-5-7 41
 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 8 11 32 34 -2 7-6-2 4-2-9 41
 SC Freiburg 29 12 5 12 36 51 -15 8-1-5 4-4-7 41
 Mönchengladbach 30 11 6 13 39 44 -5 7-3-5 4-3-8 39
 FC Schalke 04 29 10 7 12 38 34 4 8-3-4 2-4-8 37
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 10 6 13 42 44 -2 5-5-5 5-1-8 36
 FSV Mainz 05 30 9 6 15 39 49 -10 6-4-5 3-2-10 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 30 9 6 15 30 43 -13 5-2-8 4-4-7 33
 Hamburger SV 30 9 6 15 30 55 -25 7-3-5 2-3-10 33
 FC Augsburg 30 8 8 14 29 49 -20 4-5-6 4-3-8 32
 FC Ingolstadt 04 30 8 4 18 33 54 -21 4-3-8 4-1-10 28
 Darmstadt 30 6 3 21 23 58 -35 5-3-7 1-0-14 21