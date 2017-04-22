STREAM LIVE: 4 Premier League games at 10am ET

Four Premier League games
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Relegation haunted Swansea host Stoke, while Hull welcome Watford in another big home clash for a team fighting relegation. West Ham and Everton collide at the London Stadium and Bournemouth host Middlesbrough with both teams desperate for a win.
You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be West Ham vs. Everton and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]