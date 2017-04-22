Ugo Ehiogu tributes planned for FA Cup semifinal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tottenham’s U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu on Friday special tributes will be paid to the former England international at Wembley on Saturday.

A minute’s applause will take place before the FA Cup semifinal between Tottenham and Chelsea, while both sets of players will wear black armbands to honor Ehiogu who passed away at the age of 44.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender collapsed at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu was Spurs’ U-23 coach and played a huge role in the development of the talented batch of youngsters coming through at the north London club.

A photo of Ehiogu, who also worked briefly as a coach for the English U-20 team at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey after completing his pro license, was also put up outside Wembley to honor his memory.

The former center back won two League Cups with Aston Villa and one with Middlesbrough during a 20-year playing career, most of which was spent in the Premier League.