Ugo Ehiogu tributes planned for FA Cup semifinal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tottenham’s U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu on Friday special tributes will be paid to the former England international at Wembley on Saturday.

A minute’s applause will take place before the FA Cup semifinal between Tottenham and Chelsea, while both sets of players will wear black armbands to honor Ehiogu who passed away at the age of 44.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender collapsed at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu was Spurs’ U-23 coach and played a huge role in the development of the talented batch of youngsters coming through at the north London club.

A photo of Ehiogu, who also worked briefly as a coach for the English U-20 team at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey after completing his pro license, was also put up outside Wembley to honor his memory.

The former center back won two League Cups with Aston Villa and one with Middlesbrough during a 20-year playing career, most of which was spent in the Premier League.

 

Former FIFA head Blatter quizzed by US, Swiss investigators

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

ZURICH (AP) Sepp Blatter says he met with U.S. Department of Justice officials and is not a suspect in their investigation of corruption linked to FIFA.

The former FIFA president tells reporters: “I was never a person of interest or under scrutiny by the American justice. Never.”

Blatter’s most recent contact “with lawyers from the United States Justice Department” was several months ago in Switzerland and was also attended by FIFA legal representatives, he says.

Blatter says: “I have been investigated in two or three matters but it’s no wrongdoing. So the only case which is pending for me is the Swiss case.”

Swiss federal prosecutors have also questioned Blatter, though he says “clarification” in their broader FIFA investigation and not related to a criminal proceedings opened against him in September 2015.

MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 3-1 Chicago Fire (video)

By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): It was only a matter of time until we caught a glimpse of the Toronto FC from a season ago, and that’s what the club showed Friday night. Despite Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s tremendous influence since arriving in MLS two weeks ago, it was Sebastian Giovinco that stole the show at BMO Field after opening and closing the scoring for TFC and continuing to pester opposition. The Fire looked like a shell of themselves in the attack on Friday, with Veljko Paunovic’s side failing to muster up a shot on target after scoring six goals in their last three matches.

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — Beautiful TFC buildup nearly ends with stunner — I think we all wish Giovinco’s shot went in on this lovely attempt…

28′ — Two touches and the Atomic Ant slots it home — If you give this man an inch… well you know the rest. It’s only Giovinco’s second goal of the season but you can expect plenty more where that came from.

32′ — Zavaleta adds a second for the hosts — It felt like Justin Morrow’s cross was in the there for a year or two but Eriq Zavaleta did quite well to direct his header on goal.

82′ — Giovinco seals it with a curler — All in a day’s work for the diminutive Italian. Just watch this free kick once… or five times. It gets prettier each time.

Men of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (28′, 82′), Eriq Zavaleta (32′), David Accam (88′)

Mexico coach expects ‘very different’ US in June qualifier

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio expects a “very different” United States team for their World Cup qualifier in June at Azteca Stadium.

Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in November in the start of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. After the Americans dropped their second game 4-0 against Costa Rica, coach Jurgen Klinsmann was fired and replaced by Bruce Arena.

In its first game under Arena, the U.S. won 6-0 against Honduras in March in San Jose, and tied 1-1 in Panama to climb to fourth place after four matches. Undefeated Mexico leads the way with three wins and a draw.

“The game on June 11 (in Mexico City) will be a very difficult match, and a very different one compared to the previous one in Columbus,” Osorio said Thursday. “Mr. Arena will bring a very tough team to play against. He seems to always get the best out of the American players, and his teams are always very well organized, and they will have a plan.”

The Colombian-born coach said Mexico will have a tough time preparing for its two upcoming qualifying matches – against Honduras on June 8 and the U.S. three days later, both in the thin air of Mexico City’s famed Azteca Stadium. One week later, “El Tri” will face Portugal in its debut in the Confederations Cup in Russia.

“So that alone will bring another important factor into the equation,” Osario said. “How we can manage to play three days after we play Honduras and put a very strong team on the field capable of winning a game that is crucial toward our objectives.”

Osorio also highlighted the importance of emerging American star Christian Pulisic, who scored a goal and set up three others in the rout over Honduras. The 18-year old winger has also become a fixture in Bundesliga and European play with Borussia Dortmund.

“He is able to run with the ball, dribble past people, he is always good passer, can identify when and how to play elaborate football combinations,” Osorio said. “He is a player who is very influential, not only in final result, who can score goals, but in the game itself.”

Conte preparing Ake to start against Spurs with Cahill sidelined

By Matt ReedApr 21, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

With Gary Cahill sidelined due to injury and outgoing club legend John Terry unlikely to get the starting nod, Antonio Conte appears to have found a suitable replacement for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

The Chelsea manager believes that Nathan Ake, who recently returned to the club from a loan spell with Bournemouth, will be ready to fill the void left by Cahill when the Blues face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Ake, 22, has been in the Chelsea system since joining the club’s youth academy in 2011, but now could be the Dutchman’s big opportunity to make an impression after having previously only making 14 appearances over four seasons.

“Ake thinks he deserves to have this chance to play,” Conte said. “He is showing me his all in this period, always great commitment. He worked very hard. His behaviour was great, was fantastic, and he never told anything.

“Don’t forget that Ake was playing every game with Bournemouth, and he wanted to come and to stay with us to try to work together and to help us to fight for the title.

During his time with Bournemouth this season, Ake has greatly impressed. In 12 appearances across all competitions, the young defender had notched three goals prior to being recalled by Chelsea earlier this week.

Conte added: “I think he’s a good player, I think he’s ready to have this opportunity, to have this chance, he deserves this opportunity and I trust him. I have no problem to take this decision.

“I think for this position Ake has the right characteristic to be the substitute for Gary.”