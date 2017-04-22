More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Ugo Ehiogu tributes planned for FA Cup semifinal

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tottenham’s U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu on Friday special tributes will be paid to the former England international at Wembley on Saturday.

A minute’s applause will take place before the FA Cup semifinal between Tottenham and Chelsea, while both sets of players will wear black armbands to honor Ehiogu who passed away at the age of 44.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender collapsed at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ehiogu was Spurs’ U-23 coach and played a huge role in the development of the talented batch of youngsters coming through at the north London club.

A photo of Ehiogu, who also worked briefly as a coach for the English U-20 team at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey after completing his pro license, was also put up outside Wembley to honor his memory.

The former center back won two League Cups with Aston Villa and one with Middlesbrough during a 20-year playing career, most of which was spent in the Premier League.

 

Bundesliga wrap: Mainz holds Bayern; Kruse bags four

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

RB Leipzig has a chance to close the Bundesliga gap to six points after Bayern Munich dropped points to Mainz on Saturday.

[ FA CUP SEMI: Chelsea 4-2 Spurs ]

Despite hosting the match, the Allianz Arena needed a pair of equalizers to gain a point.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz

A huge boost for the visitors, who likely didn’t expect this relegation safety aid. Stoke City loanee Bojan Krkic scored early and Daniel Brosinski converted a penalty to give Mainz 1-0 and 2-1 leads, but Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcantara arranged a point for the Bavarians.

Ingolstadt 2-4 Werder Bremen

Max Kruse scored not one, not two, not three, but four goals as once relegation-threatened Werder surged up the table and into sixth place. The visitors trailed 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Kruse scored in the 81st, 87th, and fourth minute of stoppage time.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

BVB overcame throwing away an early lead and conceding an own goal to climb into third place on goals from Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raphael Guerreiro.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, won 10 duels and made more sprints (42) than anyone else in the match.

Koln 1-1 Hoffenheim

If you missed it Friday, this is how Kerem Demirbay nabbed the point which ensure Hoffenheim will make its first trip to European competition by virtue of a Top Six finish.

Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg – Ibisevic scores
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Augsburg – Two for El Tri’s Fabian
Hamburg 1-2 Darmstadt – Sulu, Platte with goals
Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen – 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. RB Leipzig – 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 30 21 7 2 73 17 56 11-4-0 10-3-2 70
 RB Leipzig 29 19 4 6 55 30 25 12-1-2 7-3-4 61
 Borussia Dortmund 30 16 8 6 65 35 30 11-3-0 5-5-6 56
 1899 Hoffenheim 30 14 13 3 57 32 25 10-5-0 4-8-3 55
 Hertha BSC Berlin 30 14 4 12 38 35 3 12-1-2 2-3-10 46
 Werder Bremen 30 12 6 12 50 51 -1 7-1-7 5-5-5 42
 1. FC Köln 30 10 11 9 43 37 6 7-6-2 3-5-7 41
 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 8 11 32 34 -2 7-6-2 4-2-9 41
 SC Freiburg 29 12 5 12 36 51 -15 8-1-5 4-4-7 41
 Mönchengladbach 30 11 6 13 39 44 -5 7-3-5 4-3-8 39
 FC Schalke 04 29 10 7 12 38 34 4 8-3-4 2-4-8 37
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 10 6 13 42 44 -2 5-5-5 5-1-8 36
 FSV Mainz 05 30 9 6 15 39 49 -10 6-4-5 3-2-10 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 30 9 6 15 30 43 -13 5-2-8 4-4-7 33
 Hamburger SV 30 9 6 15 30 55 -25 7-3-5 2-3-10 33
 FC Augsburg 30 8 8 14 29 49 -20 4-5-6 4-3-8 32
 FC Ingolstadt 04 30 8 4 18 33 54 -21 4-3-8 4-1-10 28
 Darmstadt 30 6 3 21 23 58 -35 5-3-7 1-0-14 21

Player ratings from Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Antonio Conte‘s side edged out Mauricio Pochettino‘s men to reach the FA Cup final against either Arsenal or Manchester City.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Here are the marks out of 10 on each player from what will go down as a classic FA Cup semifinal.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois – 6 – Spilled Harry Kane‘s free kick in stoppage time but wasn’t punished. Solid apart from that.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 7 – Captain on the day and put in a typically solid shift back at center back.

David Luiz – 8 – On his 30th birthday showed real maturity to shackle Harry Kane, especially in the second half.

Nathan Ake – 7 – Proved to Conte he is ready to start next season. The Dutchman looks so good on the ball.

Victor Moses – 7 – Won the penalty kick before half time and gave Son a torrid afternoon.

Nemanja Matic – 6 – Apart from smashing in an absolute screamer to make it 4-2, Matic had an off day.

N'Golo Kante – 6 – Like his central midfield partner, Kante had a rare game where he looked overrun in midfield.

Marcos Alonso – 5 – Spurs had plenty of joy down Alonso’s flank and although he kept going, not one of his better games.

Willian – 7 – Scored twice with a sublime free kick and a cool PK. Must’ve been annoyed to be subbed off in second half.

Michy Batshuayi – 4 – May well be his final appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Never got involved and Willian handed the PK over him.

Pedro – 6 – Flitted in and out of the game but his pace on the break was always a threat.

Subs
Diego Costa on for Batshuayi – 6 – His presence caused Spurs’ backline problems.
Eden Hazard on for Willian – 7 – A fine goal and another assist. Not bad for 30 minutes on the pitch…
Cesc Fabrgeas on for Pedro – 6 – Had a steadying influence on the game to help seal the win.

Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris – 6 – Maybe to blame for Willian’s free kick going in as one step to his right cost him.

Eric Dier – 6 – A steady outing at center back. Few misplaced passes at key moments almost cost Spurs.

Toby Alderweireld – 6 – Steady outing on the ball but gave away the free kick from which Willian scored.

Jan Vertonghen – 7 – Typically committed display and didn’t look too troubled defensively throughout.

Kieran Trippier – 7 – Gave Spurs an attacking option on the right and did well on the left after Walker came on.

Mousa Dembele – 7 – Kept the ball well and his runs forward caused Chelsea so many problems. Smooth display, as always.

Victor Wanyama – 7 – Helped win the midfield battle alongside Dembele and did all of the dirty work. Got the better of Kante.

Hueng-min Son – 4 – Had a horrible time at left wing back. Gave away a penalty kick and looked so unsure defensively.

Christian Eriksen – 8 – Two wonderful assists with textbook crosses. He’s now created all of Spurs’ last four goals vs. Chelsea.

Harry Kane – 7 – A fine header for his goal and although he always looked dangerous, Luiz may have won the battle between them.

Dele Alli – 8 – Superb finish to make it 2-2 and always a threat with his surging runs and clever movement.

Subs
Kyle Walker on for Hueng-min Son – 5 – Offered plenty more going forward and solid in defense.
Georges-Kevin -Nkoudou on for Victor Wanyama – 5 – One run into the box but that was about it.

Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win v. Tottenham

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 22, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday as Willian struck twice in the first half and Eden Hazard jumped off the bench to drill home and then set up Nemanja Matic to score a stunner.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10

Both teams went after it but it is Chelsea who will face the winner of Arsenal and Manchester City (they play on Sunday) in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 27.

Here’s what we learned from a gripping clash at Wembley.

HAZARD, COSTA DECISION PAYS OFF

Before the game Antonio Conte‘s decision to put Diego Costa and Eden Hazard on the bench bemused everyone.

At the end of the game it looked like yet another masterclass from the Italian coach.

With the scored locked at 2-2, Conte sent on his two attacking stars and they made a big difference. Hazard put Chelsea 3-2 up with a fine low strike and then set up Matic to make it 4-2.

Costa’s presence was a tougher problem for Spurs’ defense to handle and he would’ve been the last person the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen would have wanted to see come on.

Conte got the biggest of calls spot on and now Hazard and Costa will be fresh for the big league game against Southampton on Tuesday as Chelsea aim to extend their lead atop the Premier League table to seven points.

PSYCHOLOGICAL BOOST GOES TO CHELSEA

With Spurs cutting Chelsea’s gap to four points ahead of this FA Cup semifinal, this match was about so much more than reaching the FA Cup final.

Chelsea weren’t on top for vast swathes of this match and indeed there only seemed to be one winner when Dele Alli equalized to make it 2-2. Tottenham were dominating midfield but Cesc Fabregas’ arrival calmed things down for Chelsea and the fact they could bring on Costa, Hazard and Fabrgeas said it all. The strength of their bench made a huge difference.

With Chelsea coming off the back of a damaging defeat at Manchester United, many people were looking for a response from the Blues.

It wasn’t pretty but Conte’s boys delivered a huge show of character as they dug deep and got by a red-hot Tottenham outfit and have given themselves a boost in the run-in as securing the double seems a real possibility.

This could be a massive moment in Chelsea winning the Premier League as Spurs will be left to lick their wounds and wonder what could have been once again at Wembley.

ERIKSEN, KANE, ALLI CAN’T HELP LIFT WEMBLEY CURSE

Harry Kane‘s deft header at the near post from Christian Eriksen‘s cross made it 1-1 and gave Spurs hope they could finally get over their Wembley curse. Then Dele Alli’s fine finish from another sublime Eriksen cross made it 2-2 to again give Tottenham hope as they battered Chelsea.

Think again.

Spurs have now played at Wembley five times this season, losing on four occasions and winning just once. The stadium they’re widely expected to call home next season seems cursed and a decision on whether or not they’ll play all of their home games at Wembley next season is expected to be made in the coming days.

Their Wembly struggles aside, Tottenham have now lost seven consecutive FA Cup semifinals, something no other team in history has ever done.

Pochettino’s men will now focus solely on the Premier League as they look to hunt down Chelsea.

But make no mistake about it, losing at Wembley yet again could have huge ramifications on the decision over their home for next season.

Chelsea 4-2 Spurs: Blues onto FA Cup final in thriller

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 22, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
  • Willian scores free kick, PK
  • Spurs equalize twice
  • Hazard gets seeing-eye winner
  • Matic scores rocket insurance goal

Willian bagged a brace and Eden Hazard nabbed a match-winner as Chelsea overcame giving away a pair of leads to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Nemanja Matic finished the scoring with an absolutely thrilling hit.

Chelsea will get the winner of Manchester City and Arsenal’s Sunday semi on May 27 as the Blues’ bid for a double stays alive.

[ LIVE: Follow Spurs-Chelsea here ]

Willian opened the scoring early, bending a shot around the wall and past a leaning Hugo Lloris.

Kane equalized when he stooped to nod Christian Eriksen‘s cross overhead and inside the far post. It was a classy finish.

David Luiz was felled by a scary-looking stamp but returned to the match after treatment. Dele Alli caught Luiz on the right leg and then stamped down on ankle. Dele was looking away from the action, but his reputation will have a few questioning the intent.

Eric Dier nearly headed a cross home in the 36th minute, but he turned it just past the far post.

Heung-Min Son then gave away a penalty in the 42nd minute when he took down Victor Moses inside the 18. Moses jumped over the sliding Son and hit the deck to win the penalty, which Willian converted to make it 2-1.

Dele broke through in the 52nd minute, latching onto a fantastic ball from Eriksen. The ball swerved around and between David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta, and Dele lashed a half-volley by Thibaut Courtois.

Both pass and finish were sensational.

Antonio Conte replied by taking off Willian and Michy Batshuayi for Eden Hazard and Diego Costa. Decent players to have on your bench, we guess.

And better players to have on your pitch. Hazard have Chelsea its third lead of the afternoon in the 75th minute, collected a partially cleared corner kick and hammering it through traffic to make it 3-2.

They don’t come much harder than Matic’s goal, a hammered shot from distance that barely hard reason to rotate en route to the upper 90. What a hit.

Kane came close to making it 4-3 in stoppage time, as his free kick slipped under Courtois but spun back from the line.