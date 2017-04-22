Ugo Ehiogu tributes planned for FA Cup semifinal

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tottenham’s U-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu on Friday special tributes will be paid to the former England international at Wembley on Saturday.
A minute’s applause will take place before the FA Cup semifinal between Tottenham and Chelsea, while both sets of players will wear black armbands to honor Ehiogu who passed away at the age of 44.
The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender collapsed at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.
Ehiogu was Spurs’ U-23 coach and played a huge role in the development of the talented batch of youngsters coming through at the north London club.
A photo of Ehiogu, who also worked briefly as a coach for the English U-20 team at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey after completing his pro license, was also put up outside Wembley to honor his memory.
The former center back won two League Cups with Aston Villa and one with Middlesbrough during a 20-year playing career, most of which was spent in the Premier League.
Keita Balde Diao had himself a day on Sunday.
Within five minutes he scored three times to put Lazio 5-0 up against Palermo in Serie A after Ciro Immobile had scored twice in two minutes to put them 2-0 up after just nine minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Eagles scored with all five of their opening shots against Palermo to lead 5-0 after just 26 minutes.
Watch the video of Keita’s remarkable hat trick below as the Senegalese forward, like his team, is on fire.
Keita makes it 3-0 in 21st minute…
Keita makes it 4-0 in 24th minute…
Keita makes it 5-0 in 26th minute…
Arsenal and Manchester City clash in an FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at Wembley which promises to be a case of all-out attack.
Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola met earlier this month with their teams drawing 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in an end-to-end encounter.
The winner of this semifinal will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 at Wembley after Antonio Conte‘s side beat Tottenham 4-2 on Saturday.
In team news Arsenal stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation they used at Middlesbrough with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil off Olivier Giroud.
City line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Sergio Aguero up top and Leroy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne off him.
Click on the link above to follow live coverage of what promises to be an entertaining semifinal
Burnley host Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at fortress Turf Moor with the Clarets in search of yet another huge scalp.
Sean Dyche‘s men have already beat the likes of Everton and Liverpool at home this season and one more victory should all but secure their Premier League status and first-ever consecutive seasons in the PL.
As for United, Jose Mourinho’s squad is depleted and after the news that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo both suffered “significant knee ligaments injuries” in the Europa League quarterfinal clash against Anderlecht the Red Devils’ resources have been stretched even further.
In team news Burnley stick with a solid 4-4-2 formation as Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray play up top, with former United duo Tom Heaton and Michael Keane also starting.
United make eight changes and line up with a depleted defense as Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Rojo are all missing, while Wayne Rooney starts up top and captains United.
LINEUPS
Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Gray, Barnes. Subs: Flanagan, Westwood, Defour, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, Agyei, Pope
Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Linagrd, Herrera, Pogba, Fellaini, Rooney; Martial. Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
MADRID (AP) Barcelona has decided to leave Neymar out of the decisive “clasico” against Real Madrid because of the legal uncertainty over an appeal to overturn his suspension.
The club had taken all legal measures to try to clear the player for Sunday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but ended up not including him in the squad because there had been no ruling on its latest appeal by Sunday morning.
Barcelona’s first appeal was rejected by the Spanish football federation last week, but the club was also trying to reverse the suspension through a local sports tribunal.
The club released a statement on Sunday criticizing the tribunal for not making a decision on the case in time for the match.
The tribunal said Saturday that while it had not yet had the opportunity to consider the appeal, that did not mean the striker was cleared to play.
Neymar was handed a two-game suspension for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee after being sent off in a 2-0 loss at Malaga on April 8.
The two-match ban was in addition to the one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve for the red card. The Brazilian had already sat out one match.
Two-time champion Barcelona also won’t have the injured Rafinha and Aleix Vidal, who have long-term injuries.
Madrid, seeking its first title since 2012, is expected to welcome the return of Gareth Bale, who had been sidelined because of a muscle injury.
Madrid enters Sunday’s game with a three-point lead over Barcelona. Madrid also has a game in hand.