West Ham 0-0 Everton: Stalemate at London Stadium

West Ham’s second clean sheet in three games

Everton up to sixth place

Hammers move on to 38 points

Toffees unbeaten in four

West Ham United and Everton battled it out in an uneventful 0-0 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers had the better chances, especially in the first half, while Everton couldn’t get any service to their star man Romelu Lukaku in a disappointing display.

With the point West Ham move on to 38 for the season, while Everton have 58 and momentarily move into sixth place.

A cagey start saw West Ham almost shoot themselves in the foot with a throw back to goalkeeper Adrian poorly controlled and his clearance hit Lukaku and almost fell to Kevin Mirallas to tap home. Crisis averted.

West Ham went close with two chances as Cheikou Kouyate drilled just wide, then Havard Nordtveit had an effort blocked and the follow up was saved by Maarten Stekelenburg.

Before half time West Ham again went close when James Collins headed wide while under pressure from Ashley Williams, then West Ham almost forced the ball in at the back post as Everton failed to get going.

At half time Ademola Lookman and Gareth Barry came on for Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies as Koeman looked to spark his team into life.

Manuel Lanzini then went close with his shot brilliantly blocked by Phil Jagialka as the Hammers carved out the better chances with Jose Fonte having his header saved by Stekelenburg.

Both teams struggled to create clear cut chances in the sun in east London as a tame encounter petered out into a 0-0 draw with Everton’s only reach chance an effort dragged wide by Lookman.

