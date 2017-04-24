Marseille making Olivier Giroud top transfer target this summer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Marseille did well to bring in one star this season but could the French side have another trick up its sleeve this summer?

Sky Sports is reporting that the Ligue 1 club is preparing to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud over the summer and the sixth-place side is “willing to pay up to £20m (roughly $25 million).

BREAKING: Sky sources: Marseille will try to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal this summer and are willing to pay up to £20m. More on #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) April 24, 2017

Marseille made a splash this season when the club re-signed Dimitri Payet, who was playing with Premier League side West Ham at the time.

The team does boast several quality attacking options such as Payet and Bafetimbi Gomis, but Giroud could serve as an ideal target man in the Marseille attack.

Prior to joining the Gunners in 2012, Giroud starred for Montpellier and with a potential link-up in the attack with a creator like Payet, it could present a dangerous attacking threat to the rest of Ligue 1.

Giroud, 30, has scored 95 goals in all competitions since arriving in London with Arsenal.