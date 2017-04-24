Roma lands sporting director Monchi, a reported Arsenal target

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

AS Roma has found its new sporting director, and it’s a man with a keen eye for talent.

Ramon “Monchi” Rodriguez Verdejo, 48, has spent the last 18 years as the sporting director at Sevilla, which won five UEFA Europa League titles under his watch.

Monchi was discussed in the media as a target for the same job at Arsenal and was a target for other Premier League clubs, but Roma sealed the deal with the former goalkeeper.

He is considered to have a big role in discovering and developing Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas, and Dani Alves.

