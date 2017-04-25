More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League Playback: Projecting the top four

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

You should’ve seen my face when I worked out the points totals for the four teams in the running for the two remaining UEFA Champions League spots…

Mind. Blown.

Let’s make an outrageous assumption (it’s basically fact at this point) that Chelsea and Tottenham will finish in the top two places in the Premier League and that Everton, who have played up to three more games than their nearest contenders, are out of this battle for the top four.

So it’s down to Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal for the final two places and it could not be tighter as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Judging by the projection below, it could all go down to the final day of the season and none of the four teams below are playing each other. Say no more.

LIVERPOOL
The Reds are wobbling again. Following the 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, their first defeat in eight games, Jurgen Klopp‘s men are under intense pressure in their final four games of the season. They’ve played two more than Man City and Man United below them but the gap to United is now just three points. Without Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana, this ridiculously easy run-in is looking arduous. Liverpool have four cup finals to win and hope for the best. All season long they’ve struggled against the smaller teams and that could cost them dear in the final weeks with bitter rivals United in form.

Toughest game remaining: vs. Southampton (May 7)
Predicted final points total: 74 points (5th place finish, on goal difference)

MAN CITY
It’s all about this Thursday for Man City. Pep Guardiola‘s men have to pick themselves up after the disappointment of losing to Arsenal after extra time in the FA Cup semifinal. After the derby against Man United (who sit one point and one place below City) they finish with three home games in their final five and face teams in eighth or below. Should be easy for City but Guardiola’s men have made life more difficult for themselves than it should be. Expect them to win four of their final six games to seal UCL action next season.

Toughest games remaining: vs. Manchester United (Thursday)
Predicted final points total: 77 points (3rd place finish)

MAN UNITED
Ander Herrera is right when he said that the Manchester derby was the “game of the season” on Thursday. It is a match which United have to win and if they do then their destiny is in their own hands. With long-term injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, plus so many other injury issues as the toll of a run to the Europa League semifinal hits home, Mourinho’s men have surprised everyone to get their top four hopes back on track. If they lose at City then United may just focus on winning the Europa League to get their Champions League spot next season. United have the toughest remaining schedule in the top four battle but it will be close between themselves and Liverpool for the final spot. Having a 23-game unbeaten run in the PL is no mean feat.

Toughest games remaining: at Manchester City (Thursday), at Arsenal (May 6), at Tottenham (May 13)
Predicted final points total: 74 points (4th place finish, on goal difference)

ARSENAL
The Gunners will get plenty of confidence from that FA Cup semifinal win over Man City and it will also give their players plenty to play for in the final weeks of the season as they aim to be in the starting lineup at Wembley. With a trip to Tottenham followed by a home game against Man United in the space of a week, their season will come down to those two games. They have seven matches to play, more than any other team in the PL, and Arsene Wenger may be feeling confident of sneaking into the top four.

Toughest games remaining: at Tottenham (Apr. 29), vs. Manchester United (May 6)
Predicted final points total: 74 points (6th place finish, on goal difference)

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST's Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend.

STREAM LIVE: Leaders Chelsea host Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Chelsea look to extend their lead atop the Premier League to seven points as they host Southampton on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte‘s men can momentarily pull further away from second-place Tottenham, who play on Wednesday at Crystal Palace, and following their FA Cup semifinal victory over Spurs at Wembley on Saturday it would be another huge psychological boost in the title race for the west London club.

As for Southampton, well, they are pushing hard to finish in eighth place and secure a fourth-straight season in the top eight of the PL. Claude Puel‘s men have the quality to cause a big upset and could be tough to break down.

In team news Chelsea have Gary Cahill back from fitness, while Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas all come back into the starting lineup.

Southampton bring back Oriol Romeu from suspension and he replaces Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, wile Sofiane Boufal comes in for Nathan Redmond out wide.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Hazard, Costa. Subs: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Willian, Pedro, Chalobah, Batshuayi

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal; Gabbiadini. Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Rodriguez

Prince-Wright’s midweek Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Five games are coming your way in the Premier League over the next three days.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland – (Wednesday,  2:45 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]  

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 1-1 Southampton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 1-2 Man United – (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Full Premier League schedule for midweek

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Five games are on the way in the Premier League in midweek as the makeup games kick off.

Kicking things off on Tuesday league leaders Chelsea host Southampton (Watch live, 2:45 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Stamford Bridge fresh from their FA Cup semifinal victory against Tottenham. Can Antonio Conte‘s men extend their lead to seven points?

On Wednesday the attention shifts to Tottenham who make the trip across London to in-form Crystal Palace (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com). Can the Eagles put a huge dent in Spurs’ title bid at Selhurst Park?

Then comes the big one on Thursday as Manchester City host Manchester United (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with so much at stake. City are in fourth place heading into the Manchester derby but Pep Guardiola's side are just one point and place above Jose Mourinho's men

The full TV schedule for this week is below

Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Thursday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Real Madrid reveal extent of Gareth Bale’s calf injury

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

This is not good news for Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Conte has dig at rivals ]

Welsh wizard Gareth Bale, 27, is expected to be out for a month after suffering a setback with a calf injury.

Bale was forced off in the first half of Real’s 3-2 El Clasico defeat at home against Barcelona on Sunday and Zinedine Zidane is now likely to be without Bale for the UEFA Champions League semifinals against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

Below is the statement from Real on Bale’s injury.

Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Karem Benzema, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio, Isco and others around, Real should be able to cope without Bale but his talent is undoubted and if he does miss the next month then Atletico will get a boost for their UCL semifinal.

After coming off at Bayern Munich on Apr. 12 Bale missed Real’s next two games before playing against Barca. However, that gamble has backfired.

Real and Barcelona are locked on 75 points atop the La Liga standings but crucially Real have a game in hand over their bitter rivals.