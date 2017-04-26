La Liga wrap: Real, Barca boast blowouts

La Liga isn’t exactly competitive from top to bottom, and both Real Madrid and chasing Barcelona took advantage of weaker competition on Wednesday.
Deportivo de la Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid
When your “B Team” includes James Rodriguez and a certain Alvaro Morata, life is pretty good.
Zinedine Zidane watched as Real took another step toward a first La Liga title since 2011-12 behind a James brace and markers from Morata (below, with style), Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, and Isco.
Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna
Barca effectively relegated Osasuna. Despite braces from Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer, and Andre Gomes, the headlines were stolen by Javier Mascherano.
The Argentine scored his first ever Barca goal in just his 318th appearance for the club.
Elsewhere
Leganes 3-0 Las Palmas – Luciano Neves bags brace.
Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad – Visitors build 3-0 lead.
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Barcelona
|34
|24
|6
|4
|101
|33
|68
|13-3-1
|11-3-3
|78
|Real Madrid
|33
|24
|6
|3
|90
|38
|52
|12-4-1
|12-2-2
|78
|Atlético Madrid
|34
|20
|8
|6
|60
|25
|35
|12-2-3
|8-6-3
|68
|Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|58
|39
|19
|12-3-1
|7-5-5
|65
|Villarreal
|34
|17
|9
|8
|49
|27
|22
|10-3-4
|7-6-4
|60
|Real Sociedad
|34
|18
|4
|12
|52
|47
|5
|9-4-4
|9-0-8
|58
|Athletic
|33
|17
|5
|11
|46
|37
|9
|12-3-2
|5-2-9
|56
|Eibar
|33
|14
|8
|11
|52
|45
|7
|9-3-5
|5-5-6
|50
|Espanyol
|34
|13
|11
|10
|45
|44
|1
|8-5-4
|5-6-6
|50
|Celta Vigo
|32
|13
|5
|14
|48
|52
|-4
|9-1-6
|4-4-8
|44
|Alavés
|33
|11
|11
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|5-7-4
|6-4-7
|44
|Valencia
|34
|11
|7
|16
|49
|59
|-10
|7-4-6
|4-3-10
|40
|Las Palmas
|34
|10
|9
|15
|52
|61
|-9
|9-6-2
|1-3-13
|39
|Málaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|40
|49
|-9
|8-2-6
|2-7-9
|39
|Betis
|33
|10
|7
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|6-6-5
|4-1-11
|37
|Deportivo
|34
|7
|10
|17
|37
|57
|-20
|6-5-6
|1-5-11
|31
|Leganes
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30
|51
|-21
|4-5-8
|3-4-10
|30
|Sporting de Gijón
|34
|5
|9
|20
|37
|67
|-30
|4-3-10
|1-6-10
|24
|Granada
|34
|4
|8
|22
|27
|72
|-45
|4-4-9
|0-4-13
|20
|Osasuna
|34
|3
|9
|22
|35
|82
|-47
|1-6-10
|2-3-12
|18