PL AT HALF: Derby delight for De Roon; Scoreless elsewhere

There’s been just one goal between a trio of Wednesday matches in the Premier League, and surprisingly it’s come from one of the division’s worst finishing offenses.

Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland — STREAM

Marten De Roon tilted the Tees-Wear Derby to Boro’s side with an opening goal that could signal the end of Sunderland’s slim safety hopes.

A win moves Boro six back of Hull City with four matches to play.

Arsenal 0-0 Leicester City — STREAM

The final ball hasn’t been there for either side, though twice that was down to exceptional saves. One was a Petr Cech denial of Riyad Mahrez, while Arsenal’s Theo Walcott forced a strong save out of Kasper Schmeichel.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur — STREAM

Foul-heavy and full of confidence; Both Spurs and Palace are in-form and aiming to keep rolling. Harry Kane, Wilfried Zaha, and Christian Benteke have been busy in the attacking third.

