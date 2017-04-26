Premier League Preview: The Manchester Derby

- City won 2-1 in PL on Sept. 10
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola get a tactical rubber match with plenty on the line when Manchester United and Manchester City meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
There will be no Paul Pogba nor Zlatan Ibrahimovic for United, while Gabriel Jesus is set to return for City.
Fourth-place City enters the day one point ahead of United, and both trail Liverpool but have played two less matches.
In case you’ve forgotten, here are the other two meetings between Guardiola and Mourinho this season:
- Iheanacho, De Bruyne lead City’s 2-1 win in September. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made it interesting by pulling back a goal, but Pep Guardiola’s bunch fired the first shots of the season’s derbies with a win at Old Trafford.
- It was the same venue six weeks later, when Juan Mata‘s 54th minute goal was the only marker as United knocked Manchester City out en route to its EFL Cup title.
Ander Herrera calls Thursday’s battle the “game of the season.” Here’s what other participants have on their minds.
What they’re saying
United boss Mourinho on finishing above City: “If we finish fifth and they finish sixth, we are above them, and it means nothing. But if they finish third and we finish fourth, they are above us but it means a lot.”
City keeper Claudio Bravo on Guardiola’s City: “Our team plays differently to the rest of the teams, but at the same time it’s not easy. We are still in a stage of construction, keep improving and keep growing day by day. I think all the experiences we have got this season are going to help us a lot to grow in the future and get closer to trophies”
Prediction
United is without two of the most influential players in the world, and on the road. Those obstacles are a lot to overcome, and United will have to overload the midfield — maybe with both Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick — and use a classic Mourinho parking of the bus to get a result. But Marcus Rashford can be a menace on the counter, and just may find his way past Bravo. City 2-1.
This has been one horrible stretch for David Moyes.
The Sunderland manager probably thought he’d been through the worst once he left Real Sociedad, where he went 12-15-15.
But he’s managed just seven wins and seven draws in 38 matches in charge of the Black Cats — an 18 percent win mark. He’s also been charged for threatening to slap a female journalist.
PL PREVIEW: Manchester Derby
And after Wednesday, Moyes has lost both of his derby matches against Middlesbrough.
Sunderland is 12 points back of safety with five matches left. The odds the Black Cats are headed for the Championship are somewhere north of 99 percent, and fans are calling for his job.
Well, he isn’t quitting. From the BBC:
“No, I’m here, I’m the manager, you take it on the chin. … I’m a football supporter, I know what it’s like. You don’t like seeing your team lose.
“There is nobody who wants to win more than me. I am used to winning, I’m not used to losing and I don’t want to get used to it either.”
Sam Allardyce is feeling strong these days (and every day).
The Crystal Palace manager is disappointed in referee Jon Moss after the head official failed to give Victor Wanyama a second yellow card following a tackle on Andros Townsend in the first half of Spurs’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Sitting on yellow for a foul on Luka Milivojevic, Wanyama slid late on Townsend. The midfielder certainly made sure it looked worse than it was, but even without the tomfoolery it could’ve been a yellow.
RECAP: Palace 0-1 Spurs | Pochettino reacts
Moss instead gave Wanyama a talking-to, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino subbed the fiery midfielder at halftime. Allardyce isn’t too happy, as a dismissal may have given his side a chance at adding Spurs to its list of defeated Top Four candidates.
From the BBC:
“The second challenge was the worst. Mauricio was very clever to sub him at half time. I think the referee made the wrong decision, I don’t think he was brave enough.”
Woah. That merits a punishment for someone like Jose Mourinho, so let’s see if the FA sends a fine Allardyce’s way. To be fair to Big Sam, we wouldn’t have been surprised to see that second yellow.
Yet it wouldn’t take that much “bravery” to send Wanyama off at Selhurst Park as opposed to, say, White Hart Lane. For what it’s worth, Moss has sent off three players this season and one of them was Granit Xhaka at home for Arsenal against Swansea.
La Liga isn’t exactly competitive from top to bottom, and both Real Madrid and chasing Barcelona took advantage of weaker competition on Wednesday.
RECAP: Palace 0-1 Spurs
Deportivo de la Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid
When your “B Team” includes James Rodriguez and a certain Alvaro Morata, life is pretty good.
Zinedine Zidane watched as Real took another step toward a first La Liga title since 2011-12 behind a James brace and markers from Morata (below, with style), Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, and Isco.
Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna
Barca effectively relegated Osasuna. Despite braces from Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer, and Andre Gomes, the headlines were stolen by Javier Mascherano.
The Argentine scored his first ever Barca goal in just his 318th appearance for the club.
Elsewhere
Leganes 3-0 Las Palmas – Luciano Neves bags brace.
Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad – Visitors build 3-0 lead.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
| Barcelona
|34
|24
|6
|4
|101
|33
|68
|13-3-1
|11-3-3
|78
| Real Madrid
|33
|24
|6
|3
|90
|38
|52
|12-4-1
|12-2-2
|78
| Atlético Madrid
|34
|20
|8
|6
|60
|25
|35
|12-2-3
|8-6-3
|68
| Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|58
|39
|19
|12-3-1
|7-5-5
|65
| Villarreal
|34
|17
|9
|8
|49
|27
|22
|10-3-4
|7-6-4
|60
| Real Sociedad
|34
|18
|4
|12
|52
|47
|5
|9-4-4
|9-0-8
|58
| Athletic
|33
|17
|5
|11
|46
|37
|9
|12-3-2
|5-2-9
|56
| Eibar
|33
|14
|8
|11
|52
|45
|7
|9-3-5
|5-5-6
|50
| Espanyol
|34
|13
|11
|10
|45
|44
|1
|8-5-4
|5-6-6
|50
| Celta Vigo
|32
|13
|5
|14
|48
|52
|-4
|9-1-6
|4-4-8
|44
| Alavés
|33
|11
|11
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|5-7-4
|6-4-7
|44
| Valencia
|34
|11
|7
|16
|49
|59
|-10
|7-4-6
|4-3-10
|40
| Las Palmas
|34
|10
|9
|15
|52
|61
|-9
|9-6-2
|1-3-13
|39
| Málaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|40
|49
|-9
|8-2-6
|2-7-9
|39
| Betis
|33
|10
|7
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|6-6-5
|4-1-11
|37
| Deportivo
|34
|7
|10
|17
|37
|57
|-20
|6-5-6
|1-5-11
|31
| Leganes
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30
|51
|-21
|4-5-8
|3-4-10
|30
| Sporting de Gijón
|34
|5
|9
|20
|37
|67
|-30
|4-3-10
|1-6-10
|24
| Granada
|34
|4
|8
|22
|27
|72
|-45
|4-4-9
|0-4-13
|20
| Osasuna
|34
|3
|9
|22
|35
|82
|-47
|1-6-10
|2-3-12
|18
Mauricio Pochettino was thrilled to see Tottenham Hotspur’s title push continue with a win over in-form Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Spurs won 1-0 on a beautiful Christian Eriksen goal from distance, moving back to within four points of Premier League leading Chelsea.
RECAP: Palace 0-1 Spurs
Pochettino’s men didn’t stop fighting for the winner despite relentless fight from the home side, with improving mettle on display this season.
“Unbelievable. Very good performance. I think second half we played much better than in the first half. It was difficult in the first half for us to move the ball and find the space but we changed the shape at half time and it was more fluid, we started to find the space and started to push Palace deeper and deeper.”
After two tough London Derbies — Spurs fell 4-2 to Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal — Tottenham now has the big one: a visit from Arsenal in the North London Derby.
“It was good to get the three points and be alive in the race for the title. The challenge is to keep going. It is always better to win but it is true [the Arsenal game] is a big derby, perhaps the last at White Hart Lane and I think it will be an exciting game.”
We’re ready for it. Spurs will be favored to pick up all three points, but all bets are off when it comes to the NLD. That’s especially true considering the ticking Top Four clock for Arsenal and the title fight for Spurs.