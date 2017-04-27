Bayern Munich activates clause to make Coman permanent

Bayern Munich has announced its decision to make Kingsley Coman’s loan from Juventus a permanent move.
Coman, 20, operates as a right wing and striker, and can also play on the left. He’s made 40 Bundesliga appearances with six goals and six assists over two seasons for Bayern.
It’s a $24 million option, and will bind Coman to Bayern through the 2019-20 season.
“Kingsley Coman is a crucial player for the future of our team, so we’ve decided to exercise the option,” commented Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: “Kingsley is a promising player with great potential. We’re convinced he’ll help us in the coming years.”
Coman, Renato Sanches, and Joshua Kimmich are all under the age of 22.