Men in Blazers podcast: Chelsea tops Spurs, Top Four predictions

Timely saves from Artur Boruc kept Bournemouth in the match, and Joshua King‘s latest addition to his pile of goals sent Sunderland to the Championship with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
The loss ends the Black Cats’ longest tenure in the Premier League at 11 years, and the Black Cats were booed off the pitch.
Steve Cook had an in-tight shot meander through a pile of bodies but wind wide of the post, as Bournemouth had Sunderland living inside its own half.
Sunderland created one threat on goal when Fabio Borini tore into a 25-yard shot from a diagonal angle. Artur Boruc was caught offguard but parried the ball, and Jermain Defoe blazed the rebound wide.
Defoe curled a shot just over the bar in the 19th minute, as the Black Cats showed another sign of life.
Joshua King nearly made Defoe pay for his miss by chipping Jordan Pickford and hitting both the cross bar and right post.
The Black Cats could have been ahead when Didier N’Dong surprised by heading Bournemouth’s clearance over the fray and onto Defoe’s foot, but the striker’s chance went directly to Boruc.
Boruc needed extension to parry Borini as Sunderland buzzed into the second half.
Wahbi Khazri was denied by a sliding Steve Cook in the 55th minute, and had two chances to serve when his corner was blocked. Lamine Kone headed over the frame, and it remained scoreless.
There was a scuffle in the 75th minute, calling three referees to the pitch to determine discipline after a dozen players came together. Fabio Borini and Harry Arter both saw yellow, but the sides remained at 11 each.
Khazri and King had penalty kick claims denied less than a minute apart in the last 10 minutes of play.
Boruc denied Defoe moments before Cook’s back directed the striker’s shot over the frame.
That’s when Bournemouth broke on a counter, with King slotting behind Pickford in a goal that effectively ended Sunderland’s PL tenure with two minutes to play.
Burnley heads to Crystal Palace desperate for Saturday breathing room in its battle for Premier League safety (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Clarets have dropped to within five points of 18th place Swansea City before Saturday’s visit to Selhurst Park.
The Eagles, however, have surged to safety after dipping into the drop zone shortly after Sam Allardyce took over. Their 38 points are seven clear of the drop, and a win for Wilfried Zaha and company will almost certainly clinch Premier League status for another season.
LINEUPS
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Schlupp, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell.
Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Tarkowski, Keane, Lowton, Hendrick, Westwood, Arfield, Boyd, Barnes, Vokes. Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Gudmundsson, Gray, Brady, Long, Pope.
Three total hours of football.
One goal in total.
Yeah, we’d say Saturday’s Premier League matches are waiting for a breakthrough or three.
Southampton 0-0 Hull City — STREAM (NBCSN)
The Tigers registered the first three shots of a testy game, but are yet to find the goal which will worry Swansea City ahead of Sunday.
Sunderland 0-0 Bournemouth — STREAM (CNBC)
Artur Boruc has several saves for the Cherries as Sunderland works hard to avoid becoming the first relegated club of the Premier League season.
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City — STREAM
Vardy punished Pulis’ plans when Leicester took advantage of a poor back pass from Allan Nyom. Shinji Okazaki sent Vardy on goal, and the striker hit to the near post to beat a splayed Ben Foster.
Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United — STREAM
Winner goes top half which, suffice it to say, is not the way either side envisioned 2016-17 playing out.
Four Premier League games are coming your way on Saturday.
Relegation haunted Sunderland host Bournemouth knowing they could be relegated with a defeat and other results going against them. Hull, who hover just above the relegation zone head to Southampton, while Stoke City welcome West Ham to the bet365 and West Brom welcome Leicester in a Midlands derby.
You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Southampton and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
More info is available here, plus the schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]