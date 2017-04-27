Player ratings from Man City v. Man United

MANCHESTER — A tight Manchester Derby saw City and United settle for a 0-0 draw with the home side wasting several glorious chances.
Both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will be relatively pleased with the point which leaves the top four race wide-open with five games to go.
Here’s how each player marked out of 10.
MANCHESTER CITY
Claudio Bravo – 5 – Subbed off late on with a calf injury. Made a mess of a first half cross and didn’t have much else to do.
Pablo Zabaleta – 6 – Did okay defensively but a few loose balls in attack stopped City building up attacks.
Vincent Kompany – 8 – Superb display as he came through three games in 10 days. Held City’s backline together, once again.
Nicolas Otamendi – 6 – Struggled to cope with Rashford’s pace initially but recovered well. Gave away plenty of fouls.
Aleksandar Kolarov – 5 – Like Otamendi, struggled with pace of Rashford and was loose with the ball at his feet.
Fernandinho – 6 – Typically combative display in the heart of midfield from the Brazilian.
Raheem Sterling – 6 – Drifted in and out of the game and couldn’t get the better of Darmian.
Yaya Toure – 6 – Had little time on the ball in a congested midfield. Showed plenty of fighting spirit against Herrera.
Kevin De Bruyne – 7 – Always had that extra bit of quality to frighten United. Great ball in but Aguero hit the post and hit another just wide.
Leroy Sane – 6 – A rare off night for Sane as he was subbed out in the second half. The German winger never quite got going
Sergio Aguero – 6 – Had so many chances to score and wasn’t clinical. Drilled so many efforts over the bar and should’ve scored early.
Subs
Willy Caballero on for Claudio Bravo – 6 – Had little to do.
Jesus Navas on for Leroy Sane – 6 – Some good deliveries from wide areas late on.
Gabriel Jesus on for Raheem Sterling – 7 – Looked lively in his late cameo and thought he’d scored a late winner with a fine finish.
MANCHESTER UNITED
David De Gea – 6 – Made one good stop from Aguero early on but wasn’t troubled apart from that.
Antonio Valencia – 6 – Fine in defense but offered little in attack.
Eric Bailly – 7 – Stood up to the task of marking Aguero and made a fine sliding tackle in the first half. Held things together. Just.
Daley Blind – 6 – Didn’t have much to do but defended well when he had to.
Matteo Darmian – 5 – Was given a tough time by Sterling, De Bruyne and Navas.
Michael Carrick – 6 – Solid in midfield as he tried to get attacks going but space was clogged up.
Anthony Martial – 6 – Worked hard out wide but had little chance to spring counters. Steady.
Ander Herrera – 7 – A typical terrier-like display in midfield. Stopped Yaya Toure marauding forward.
Marouane Fellaini – 4 – Couldn’t influence the game other than stupidly hacking down Aguero and then headbutting him.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 – Hardly had a kick and couldn’t troubled City’s defense on the break. Not his type of game.
Marcus Rashford – 8 – Standout player on the pitch in the first half. His raw pace frightened the life out of City.
Subs
Jesse Lingard on for Anthony Martial – 5 – Just sat in and helped out defensively.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah on for Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 – Helped out defensively when it was needed late on.
Ashley Young on for Marcus Rashford – N/A – Used as a time-wasting tactic.