Getty Images

Three things we learned from Man City v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

MANCHESTER — Manchester City and Manchester United fought out a 0-0 draw in the Manchester Derby on Thursday as two teams battling for the top four canceled each other.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

City had the better chances with Sergio Aguero hitting the post and going close on multiple occasions but Pep Guardiola‘s men couldn’t break through and Jose Mourinho’s United — who finished the game with 10-men after Marouane Fellaini was sent off — remain one point and one place behind them in the table.

Here’s what we learned from a tight, tense derby.

RASHFORD RAMPANT

It seems like each and every week Marcus Rashford is improving drastically. The 19-year-old was the standout player on the pitch in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad, once again.

13 months ago Rashford scored a superb game-winner for United at City but as impressive as he was on that day, his game and body have developed drastically since then.

His sheer pace left City’s defenders for dead on mutliple occasions with Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov often given a 10-yard head start but not able to catch Rashford.

An audacious flick over Otamendi with this back of his heel while he was on the move was the pick of his moment. Rashford is maturing rapidly and after he tore Chelsea apart just 10 days ago, he was United’s biggest attacking threat all evening.

Manchester United will miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s penchant for popping up at the right place at the right time — as he’s done on 28 occasions this season before having his season ended through injury — but if Rashford is given enough time on the pitch, his rapidly development will surely see him flourish into one of the finest forwards in the game.

GUARDIOLA, MOURINHO OVERCAUTIOUS

All three games between Man City and Man United this season have been tight, tense encounters. This was no different.

City ripped United apart in the first half of their 2-1 win at Old Trafford back in September and then United edged things in a 1-0 home win in the EFL Cup a month later.

Guardiola’s City once again did all the pressing in this game as Aguero hit the outside of the post from a wonderful ball from the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne and the Argentine ace had an off day in front of goal, blazing off target on multiple occasions as United stayed compact but let him have a glimpse of the goal from distance.

With City just one point ahead of United with five games to go for both teams, Pep will probably still be feeling the more confident of the two managers about finishing in the to four given the respective run-in’s for both clubs.

Mourinho set his team up to counter with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack but United never truly got hold of the ball as City’s high-pressing surprisingly unnerved season campaigners such as Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Fellaini with the latter headbutting Aguero stupidly late on to see red.

Considering all of thier injuries and plenty of games coming up, United will be happy with a point to stay in the top four hunt and so will City. The final encounter between Guardiola and Mourinho this season didn’t live up to the hype and with so much on the line in their debut camapigns in Manchester, just four goals across the three Manchester derbies proves that neither has lost face locally.

Then again, neither have impressed much this season either.

KOMPANY BACK TO HIS BEST

On three occasions in the first half Vincent Kompany stepped in to make superbly timed interceptions.

City’s skipper is well and truly back to his best.

After two injury ravaged campaign the Belgian star, 31, led from the back and was always willing to step high and engage United’s attacks to try and stop them at source.

Question marks will still remain about Kompany’s fitness for the foreseeable future but after playing three games in 10 days he finally seems to have not only regained his fitness but also his form.

It remains to be seen whether Kompany will still be at City next season but you have to think him remaining is essential after the shaky play of both Otamendi and John Stones for much of this season.

Since Kompany returned to fitness in early April, City have conceded just three goals in the four games he’s played with the skipper having two clean sheets.

Man City 0-0 Man United: Mourinho’s “masterclass” tiresome

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 27, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT
  • United still a point back of 4th; 5 games to go
  • De Gea’s six saves held City scoreless
  • Aguero’s shooting exhibition a failure: 8 shots, 2 SOG

Thursday’s Manchester derby, which was supposed to provide a bit of clarity in the battle between Manchester City and Manchester United as the two sides vie for a place in the Premier League’s top-four, saw one side set out to play soccer and score, while the other executed another of Jose Mourinho’s disciplined defensive performances.

The affair ended a 0-0 draw at Man City’s Etihad Stadium.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The game’s first chance came and went after 10 uneventful minutes. Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a ball of his typically high standard and found Sergio Aguero at the back post. The Argentine, who entered Thursday’s showdown in irresistible form (a goal scored in six straight games – all competitions; 12 goals in his last 12 games), hit the outside of the post from three yards out, and Red Devils the world over exhaled.

Aguero would be active and heavily involved throughout, piling up a season-high number of shots against United only five minutes into the second half.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

It was De Bruyne who sent City fans into premature raptures not long before the hour mark, as the Belgian unleashed a powerful, dipping strike from 25 yards out that bulged the side and back netting from the outside. David De Gea likely had his near post covered should the strike have been on target, but the chance was a sign of things to come.

Wave after wave of City counter-attacks followed, and City would ultimately out-shoot United, who it should be noted were without an injured Paul Pogba, by a final tally of 19-3 (6-1 on target).

The evening’s most notable event occurred in the 84th minute. Marouane Fellaini had been booked about 30 seconds earlier, and the Belgian committed a nothing foul on Aguero as he raced through midfield. Aguero took exception to Fellaini’s challenge and voiced his displeasure as he got to his feet. Fellaini responded with a headbutt five yards in front of referee Martin Atkinson, who was looking directly at the confrontation.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City finally put the ball past De Gea in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, but Gabriel Jesus, who returned to action after missing nearly three months with a broken foot, was correctly flagged as offside.

With the draw, United remain a point back of City in their bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Perhaps more importantly, though, 1) their unbeaten run in PL play is now 23 games; 2) they have moved to within two points of third-place Liverpool, and have a game in hand on the Reds. While Mourinho says publicly that wining the Europa League is United’s most likely path into next season’s CL, multiple avenues for qualification through the PL have presented themselves.

AT THE HALF: Manchester derby scoreless after 45 minutes

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 27, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

After 45 minutes, the final Manchester derby of the 2016-17 Premier League season — the one that’ll go a long, long way toward deciding which of the city’s sides will finish in the top-four — is scoreless, but not without incident.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The game’s best chances thus far fell Manchester City’s way, as Sergio Aguero missed a clear-cut chance after 10 minutes — Kevin De Bruyne whipped in the perfect ball to the back post, and Aguero put it wrong side of David De Gea‘s post.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Ander Herrera has, once again, be Manchester United’s danger man, combining well with Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but Claudio Bravo made the one save he was forced into during the first half. One thing to keep an eye on during the final 45 minutes: Rashford picked up a knock very early on, and struggled to move around the field after that.

STREAM LIVE: The Manchester Derby

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

The third Manchester Derby of the season is the first away from Old Trafford, as Manchester United visits Manchester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

There’s much on the line, as the sides sit just two points apart in the race for the Top Four. Man City would leapfrog third-place Liverpool with a win, while United could join the Reds on 66 points with a match-in-hand.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Sergio Aguero starts for Man City, with Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

On the other side, it’ll be a physical middle-third guarded by Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, and Marouane Fellaini. Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard start on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Gabriel Jesus, A. Garcia

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney.

Ex-Liverpool CEO shares biting story of Suarez transfer

Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

MORE: Liverpool

Ian Ayre’s got jokes.

The former Liverpool CEO lifted the lid on some transfer stories during a Merseyside lecture this week.

Of note, Ayre admitted that the club thought Dele Alli demanded too much given what he had produced when the Reds has the chance to sign him as a 16-year-old, and said that Liverpool could’ve landed Alexis Sanchez but the player wanted to live in London (“We couldn’t move the football club to London, unfortunately,” he quipped).

The best part relayed by Sky Sports had to do with Luis Suarez, and shows the relentless nature of the transfer market. Clearly Barcelona had interest in Suarez before the fiery striker bit Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, because, well…

“I remember the sporting director of Barcelona calling me during that game, immediately as Suarez bit the player, and he said to me ‘my friend, he’s bitten somebody, how can this be the price?’ I said ‘he’d already bitten somebody when you first bid!'”

We’re sure there’s a certain amount of storytelling in there, but undoubtedly some truth.

Given Barca paid a reported $84 million for the striker, the asking price couldn’t have started that much higher.